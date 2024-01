호주 시드니에 간 <길위에 김대중>... 상영회에 140명 발걸음

▲ 학생운동가인 Adisen Wright(왼)과 John Faoliu(오) "I was very much amazed at DJ's persistence and resilience, and saw that principles prevail even in the face of such peril" - John Faoliu "Kim Dae Jung On The Road, encapitualtes the struggle of the Koreans and their pursuit for democracy and a better future. I was in sheer awe of the triumph of Kim and the incredible, yet brutal story. It fills me with hope that justice will prevail not just in Korea but the whole world. A great watch for everyone." - Adisen Wright