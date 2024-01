아버지를 찾아라! 영아 살해와 소환되지 않는 공범들

덧붙이는 글 | 이 글은 다음 두 글을 참조하여 작성하였음. Fogg Alley (2013.11.13.) “David Davies’ ‘feckless fathers’ rant belongs in the 16th centrury, not the 2st,” The Guardian. Howe David, Phillida Sawbridge and Diana Hinings (1992) Half a Million Women: Mothers Who Lose Their Children by Adoption, Penguin Books.