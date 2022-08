펭귄 떼죽음... '종말의 빙하' 붕괴 속도에 과학자들 탄식

덧붙이는 글 | 참고



[1] https://seaworld.org/animals/all-about/penguins/hatching-and-care-of-young/ “2022년 8월 11일 확인”



[2] Rachel Cooper. (2019.04.25). “’Breading failure’ for thousands of emperor penguin chicks over last three years”. ClimateAction.

Daily Sabah with AP. (2019.04.25). “Thousans of emperor penguin chicks drowned in Antarctica due to global warming: study”. Daily Sabah.



[3] Rachel Cooper. (2019.04.25). “’Breading failure’ for thousands of emperor penguin chicks over last three years”. ClimateAction.

Daily Sabah with AP. (2019.04.25). “Thousans of emperor penguin chicks drowned in Antarctica due to global warming: study”. Daily Sabah.



[4] https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/gcb.15806



[5] The conversation, (2022.6.7), ‘Ice world: Antarctica’s riskiest glacier is under assault from below and losing its grip’

https://theconversation.com/ice-world-antarcticas-riskiest-glacier-is-under-assault-from-below-and-losing-its-grip-178828



[6] NSDIC, ‘What is a glacier?’

https://nsidc.org/learn/parts-cryosphere/glaciers



[7] 극지항해안전포털,

http://www.khoa.go.kr/polar/intr.antarcticClimate.do



[8] NSDIC, ‘What is a glacier?’

https://nsidc.org/learn/parts-cryosphere/glaciers



[9] Bedmap2: improved ice bed, surface and thickness datasets for Antarctica (2013)https://tc.copernicus.org/articles/7/375/2013/tc-7-375-2013.pdf



[10] NSDIC, ‘How do ice sheets form?’

https://nsidc.org/learn/parts-cryosphere/ice-sheets



[11] NSDIC, ‘What is a glacier?’

https://nsidc.org/learn/parts-cryosphere/glaciers



[12] NSDIC, ‘How do ice sheets form?’

https://nsidc.org/learn/parts-cryosphere/ice-sheets



[13] Eric Rignot 외, (2019), Four decades of Antarctic Ice Sheet mass balance from 1979–2017

https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.1812883116



[14] https://www.auroraexpeditions.com.au/blog/why-is-antarctica-colder-than-the-arctic/



[15] 하호경, 김백민 (2014) 극지과학자가 들려주는 기후변화 이야기, 44pg



[16] https://www.coolantarctica.com/Antarctica%20fact%20file/antarctica%20environment/antarctic_arctic_comparison.php



[17] https://climatekids.nasa.gov/polar-temperatures/



[18] WWF, ‘Why are glaciers and sea ice melting?’

https://www.worldwildlife.org/pages/why-are-glaciers-and-sea-ice-melting



[19] IPCC, (2019), The ocean and cryosphere in a changing climate : a special report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change



[20] Australia state of the envrionment,

https://soe.dcceew.gov.au/antarctica/environment/physical-environment



[21] Alex, (2018), Increased West Antarctic and unchanged East Antarctic ice discharge over the last 7 years

https://tc.copernicus.org/articles/12/521/2018/tc-12-521-2018.pdf



[22] Australia state of the envrionment,

https://soe.dcceew.gov.au/antarctica/environment/physical-environment



[23] https://www.climate.gov/news-features/features/antarctica-colder-arctic-it%E2%80%99s-still-losing-ice



[24] https://nsidc.org/learn/parts-cryosphere/ice-shelves



[25] IPCC, (2019), The ocean and cryosphere in a changing climate : a special report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change



[26] https://www-nature-com-ssl.openlink.khu.ac.kr/articles/nature10968



[27] IPCC, (2019), The ocean and cryosphere in a changing climate : a special report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change



[28] H. D. Pritchard, (2012) Antarctic ice-sheet loss driven by basal melting of ice shelves, Nature

https://www-nature-com-ssl.openlink.khu.ac.kr/articles/nature10968



[29] Earth.com, (2021.12.14), The Doomsday glacier is heading for dramatic change

https://www.earth.com/news/the-doomsday-glacier-is-heading-for-dramatic-change/



[30] International Thwaites glacier collaboration, Thwaites glacier Fact

https://thwaitesglacier.org/about/facts



[31] T.A. Scambos, (2017), How much, how fast?: A science review and outlook for research on the instability of Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier in the 21st century

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S092181811630491X?via%3Dihub



[32] International Thwaites glacier collaboration, Thwaites glacier Fact

https://thwaitesglacier.org/about/facts



[33] IPCC, (2022), SPECIAL REPORT: SPECIAL REPORT ON THE OCEAN AND CRYOSPHERE IN A CHANGING CLIMATE

https://www.ipcc.ch/srocc/chapter/chapter-3-2/



[34] Imperial College London (2022.06.09) Antarctic glaciers losing ice at fastest rate for 5,500 years, finds study

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/news/237154/antarctic-glaciers-losing-fastest-rate-5500/



[35] Scott Braddock, (2022), Relative sea-level data preclude major late Holocene ice-mass change in Pine Island Bay

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-022-00961-y



[36] Alex, (2018), Increased West Antarctic and unchanged East Antarctic ice discharge over the last 7 years

https://tc.copernicus.org/articles/12/521/2018/tc-12-521-2018.pdf



[37] CNN, (2022.03.25), Antarctic ice shelf nearly the size of Los Angeles collapsed as temperatures soared to 40 above normal

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/25/world/antarctic-conger-ice-shelf-collapse-climate/index.html



[38] Record de chaleur à la station Concordia, Antarctique : Plus de 40°C au-dessus des normales saisonnières !

https://www.oca.eu/fr/accueil-astep/3461-record-de-chaleur-a-concordia



[39] Australia state of the envrionment,

https://soe.dcceew.gov.au/antarctica/environment/physical-environment



[40] https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/2017GL072937



[41] https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aac2f0/meta