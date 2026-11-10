미국 중간선거 민주당 압승, 한반도 평화 위한 과제

도널드 트럼프 대통령의 공화당이 11월 3일 중간선거에서 반세기 만에
최악의 참패를 당했다.
2024년 선거 결과와 비교해 민주당 쪽으로 약 15%포인트의
표심 이동이 나타났고, 민주당은 경합 지역 의석을 거의 모두 뒤집었을 뿐 아니라 공화당 강세 지역 깊숙한 곳에서도 승리를 거뒀다. 1월 새 회기가 시작되면 민주당은 상·하원 모두에서 안정적인 과반을 확보한 채 의회를 이끌게 된다.
이러한 정치적 지각변동은 미국의 외교정책, 특히 한반도 평화에 어떤 의미를 갖을까? 단기적으로는 선거 승리의 규모에 비해 그 파장이 크지 않을 공산이 크다. 관건은 새 의회가 무엇을 하려 하는지, 그리고 트럼프 대통령이 남은 임기 동안 무엇을 할 수 있는지다. 향후 2년간 대북정책은 큰 움직임 없이 지나갈 수 있다. 그렇기에 지금은 한반도 평화를 위해 활동하는 이들이 트럼프 이후를 내다보며, 평화에 이르는 다른 길을 설득력 있게 제시할 준비를 해야 할 때다.
의회는 무엇을 하려 할까?
선거를 앞두고 유권자 다수는 미국이 직면한 가장 중요한 문제로 경제와 민주주의의
현주소를 꼽았다. 의회 민주당은 이 두 사안과 관련된 입법과 행정부 감시에 집중할 것으로 보인다. 안타깝게도 이는 의원들의 관심이 계속 북한 문제와는 거리가 멀 것이라는 뜻이다. 여론도 같은 방향을 가리킨다. 2025년의 한 여론조사에 따르면
, 미국 국민이 가장 많이 지지한 대북정책 선택지는 북한보다 미국이 당면한 다른 시급한 문제에 집중하는 것이었다.
이러한 무관심은 이미 입법 실적에서도 드러난다. 현 회기에서 대북 관여와 관련된 사안 가운데 의미 있는 입법 진전을 이룬 것은 '한국계 미국인 등록법(Korean American Registry Act
)'이 유일했다. '북한 인도적 지원 강화법(Enhancing North Korean Humanitarian Assistance Act)', '한반도 평화법(Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act)', 심지어 '북한인권법 재승인법(North Korean Human RightsReauthorization Act)'마저 충분한 지지를 얻지 못해 상임위원회 문턱을 넘지 못했다. 지정학적 사건이 북한 문제에 '정책의 창'을 열어주지 않는 한, 다음 의회에서도 비슷한 정체가 이어질 수 있다.
민주당 의회 아래에서 트럼프는 무엇을 할 수 있을까?
외교정책은 대체로 백악관의 소관이다. 따라서 트럼프 대통령은 북한과의 접촉을 이어가고 김정은 국무위원장과 정치적 거래를 시도할 수 있는 상당한 재량을 갖게 된다. 다만 제재 완화처럼 김 위원장이 트럼프 대통령과의 회담에서 가장 얻고 싶어 할 양보 가운데 상당수는 의회의 승인을 거쳐야 한다.
의회의 관심이 다른 곳에 가 있더라도, 정상회담이 열린다면 관심은 다시 북한으로 쏠릴 것이다. 트럼프 대통령의 남은 2년 임기 중 김 위원장이 정상회담에 응한다면, 트럼프 대통령은 의회 내 민주당 주요 인사들로부터 한층 강도 높은 견제를
받게 될 것이다. 특히 회담 결과가 한미동맹에 영향을 미친다면
더욱 그럴 것이다. 그러나 과거에도 이러한 견제는 트럼프 대통령의 대북 접근에 별다른 영향을 미치지 못했다.
관건은 북한을 다시 협상 테이블로 끌어낼 만한 합의안이 있느냐다. 트럼프 대통령 스스로도 이번 APEC 정상회의에서 김 위원장과 만나기는 어려울 것이라고 인정했다
. 북한은 레임덕에 빠진 트럼프 대통령을 합의에 목말라 양보도 마다하지 않을 상대로 볼 수도 있고, 반대로 힘이 빠져 그 양보를 실제로 이행할 수 없는 상대로 볼 수도 있다. 당분간 트럼프 대통령이 택할 가능성이 가장 높은 길은 미국 여론이 선호하는 길, 즉 다른 시급한 현안에 집중하는 것이다.
트럼프 이후의 북미 관계, 어떤 비전이 필요한가?
트럼프 대통령의 남은 2년 임기 동안 아무런 관여가 이뤄지지 않는다면, 북미 관계는 장기간의 외교적 냉각기에
접어들 수 있다. 여러 면에서 북한은 더 이상 자신의 목표를 이루기 위해 미국과의 관계에 맞춰 움직일 필요가 없다. 러시아·중국과의 경제 관계가 강화되면서 미국 주도의 국제 제재 체제는 크게 약화됐다. 북한의 국내총생산(GDP)은 최근 3년 연속 3% 이상
성장했다. 또한 북한은 최소 50기의 핵탄두를 보유하고 있으며
, 이보다 훨씬 많은 핵탄두를 만들 수 있는 핵물질도 갖고 있는 것으로 추정된다.
미국의 외교정책은 더 이상 실패한 강압적 방식으로
북한의 양보를 끌어내는 데 기대서는 안 된다. 미국 도시들의 안전을 보장하고, 지역 내 전쟁을 막으며, 북한 주민들의 인도적 필요에
응답하는 생산적인 북미 관계는 근본적으로 달라진
미국 외교정책의 일부가 되어야 한다.
그러한 외교정책은 지배가 아닌 존엄에 기반해야 한다. 그 출발점은 신뢰구축 조치다. 북한 민간 경제에 과도한 타격을 주는 2016~2017년의 광범위한 부문별 제재를
해제하는 데서 시작해, 한국전쟁 종전과 관계 정상화 추진으로 나아가야 한다. 새로운 북미 관계는 개발 협력이나 외국인 직접투자처럼 불법적인 수입에 기대지 않는 경제 성장의 길도 열어야 한다. 물론 북한도 사이버 범죄, 핵무기, 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁 지원 등 미국 정책 결정자들이 관심을 두는 일부 사안에 대해 신뢰할 만한 약속을 내놓아야 한다.
어느 것 하나 쉬운 일은 없다. 이러한 정책을 실현하려면 양국 주요 이해관계자들의 정치적 지지와 함께 동맹국과의 협의가 필요하다. 그러한 지지는 전문가와 활동가들의 제안이 뜻밖의 정치적 변화와 맞물려 정책의 창이 열릴 때 비로소 확보될 것이다.
새로 다수당이 된 민주당의 정치적 지지가 중요하다. 1월에 새로 입성하는 의원들 상당수는 의정 활동도, 대북정책도 처음이다. 이들이 첫 임기 동안 형성하는 시각은 트럼프 대통령이 퇴임한 뒤에도 오랫동안 미국의 한반도 정책을 좌우할 수 있다.
아래는 영어 원문
What the midterms mean for peace on the Korean Peninsula
By Austin Headrick, American Friends Service Committee
Donald Trump's party suffered the worst midterm loss in half a century on November 3. The electoral map saw roughly a 15-point swing toward Democrats compared to the 2024 election results, as Democrats flipped nearly all of the competitive seats and even won seats well into strong Republican territory. Democrats will control Congress with significant majorities in both chambers when the new session begins in January.
What do these seismic political shifts mean for U.S. foreign policy and specifically for peace on the Korean Peninsula? In the near term, probably less than the size of the win suggests. The answer depends on what the new Congress will want to do, and what Trump is able to do in his remaining time in office. The next two years could look quiet for NorthKorea policy. That makes this a moment for advocates to look beyond the Trump presidency and build the case for a different path to peace.
What will Congress want to do?
Going into the elections, most voters said the top issues facing the country were the economy and the state of democracy. Democrats in Congress will likely focus on legislation and oversight related to these two issues. Unfortunately, this means the attention of legislators will remain far from North Korea. Public opinion points the same way. According to a 2025 poll, the North Korea policy option most supported by the American public is to focus on other pressing problems facing the U.S.
That inattention already shows in the legislative record. In the current session of Congress, the Korean American Registry Act was the only significant legislative progress made on an issue connected to engaging NorthKorea. Other legislation such as the Enhancing North Korean HumanitarianAssistance Act, the Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act, and even the NorthKorean Human Rights Reauthorization Act failed to get enough support to make it out of committee. Unless geopolitical events create a policy window for NorthKorea issues, the upcoming Congress may see similar inaction.
What can Trump do with a DemocraticCongress?
Foreign policy is largely the purview of the White House, which means Donald Trump will have a free hand to continue outreach to North Korea and make political deals with Kim Jong Un. However, many of the concessions Kim Jong Un may be most interested in getting from a meeting with Trump—like sanctions relief—would need congressional approval.
Congress's attention may be elsewhere, but a summit would draw it back. If Kim Jong Un does agree to a summit during the last two years of Trump's presidency, Trump will likely face heightened scrutiny from leading Democrats in Congress, especially if the summit has implications for the U.S.-South Korean military alliance. But scrutiny has had little impact on the president's outreach to North Korea in the past.
The looming question is whether there is a deal that would entice the North Koreans back to the table. Even Trump himself acknowledged that a meeting with Kim Jong Un at the upcoming APEC summit is unlikely. Pyongyang may see a lame-duck Trump as eager enough for a deal to offer concessions, or as too weakened to deliver them. For now, the most likely path for Trump is the one the public prefers, focusing on other pressing issues.
What is a post-Trump vision forU.S,-North Korea relations?
We may be entering an extended era of diplomatic estrangement between the U.S. and North Korea if there is no engagement in the final two years of Trump's presidency. In many ways, North Korea no longer needs to accommodate a relationship with the U.S. to achieve its goals. Strengthened economic relations with Russia and China make the U.S. led international sanctions regime much weaker. North Korean GDP has grown by over 3% for the past three years. And NorthKorea is estimated to possess at least 50 nuclear warheads with the nuclear material to produce significantly more.
U.S. foreign policy can no longer rely on a failed coercive approach to extract concessions from North Korea. A productive relationship with North Korea that ensures the safety of American cities, prevents war in the region, and addresses the human needs in North Korea must be part of a fundamentally different U.S. foreign policy.
Such a foreign policy must be based on dignity, not dominance. This begins with confidence building measures, like lifting the 2016-17 broad based sectoral sanctions on North Korea that disproportionately impact the civilian economy, and extends to ending theKorean War and seeking to normalize relations. A renewed relationship between the U.S. and North Korea should build a path to economic growth, such as development or foreign direct investment, that does not rely on illicit revenue. It would also require North Korea to make credible commitments on some issues of interest to U.S. policymakers, including cybercrime, nuclear weapons, and support for Russia's war in Ukraine.
None of this is easy. These policies will take political buy-in from key stakeholders in both countries, as well as consultation with allies. Buy-in will come when proposals from experts and advocates coincide with fortuitous political shifts that open a policy
The new Democratic majorities are among the stakeholders whose buy-in matters most. Many members arriving in January will be new to Congress and to North Korea policy, and the views they form in their first terms could shape U.S. policy toward the Korean Peninsula long afterTrump leaves office.
덧붙이는 글 | 이 기사는 한반도평화행동 홈페이지에도 실립니다. 오스틴 헤드릭은 미국친우봉사회의 아시아 옹호 전략을 수립·추진하는 아시아 옹호사업 담당관으로 활동하고 있습니다. 오