해외 한인 유학생·연구자 200명 "헌재 좌고우면, 대한민국 근간 무너져"

지난 2024년 12월 7일 윤석열의 탄핵을 위해 출범된 '윤석열 탄핵을 위한 해외한인유학생·연구자 네트워크'가 27일(한국시간) 헌법재판소에 윤석열의 즉각 파면을 촉구하는 시국선언문을 발표하였다. 이 시국선언문에는 유럽, 미주, 아시아 등 세계 각지에 퍼진 유학생 및 연구자 약 200명이 참여하였다.
이들은 혐오와 차별, 폭력과 테러가 일상이 되어버린 나라를 되돌리기 위해 헌법재판소에 윤석열의 즉각 파면을 촉구하였으며, 윤석열의 파면과 처벌을 위해 계속해서 목소리를 높이고, 내란 사태의 면모를 국제사회에 지속적으로 알리겠다는 의지를 표명하였다.
윤석열 즉각 파면 촉구 "이토록 명백한 사건에 왜 시간이 필요한가"
시국선언문은 윤석열 대통령의 탄핵 심리가 헌법재판소에서 100일 이상 지연되며 역대 최장기간 기록을 세운 점을 강하게 비판했다. 선언문은 지난 2024년 12월 3일 윤 대통령이 비상계엄을 선포하고 무장 병력을 동원해 국회를 해산하려 한 행위를 "명백한 친위 군사쿠데타"로 규정하고, 헌법재판소가 정치적 고려로 판단을 미루고 있다는 의혹을 제기하며, "이토록 명백한 사건에 왜 시간이 필요한가"라고 질타했다.
선언문은 윤석열 정부와 그 공범들이 초래한 사회적 후퇴를 지적했다. 특히 극우 세력의 선동으로 혐오와 차별이 일상화되고, 지난 1월 18일 서울서부지방법원 점거 폭동과 같은 테러가 발생하며 시민 안전이 위협받고 있다고 경고했다. 또한 3월 7일 윤 대통령의 구속 취소와 석방으로 상황이 더욱 악화되었으며, 관료제 내 공범들이 위법 행위를 노골화하고 있다고 비판했다.
이들은 헌법재판소의 3월 24일 한덕수 총리 탄핵소추 기각 결정과 윤석열 탄핵 선고 지연이 국가 위기와 국민 불안을 가중시켰다고 주장했다. 경제 지표 하락, 외교적 신뢰 상실 등 국제적 파장도 언급하며, "헌법을 수호해야 할 헌법재판소가 정치적 판단을 내리고 있다"고 비난했다. 이에 윤 대통령의 계엄 선포와 국회 해산 시도가 위헌임을 선언하고 즉각 파면할 것을 요구했다.
"내란 사태의 면모 국제사회에 계속해서 알리겠다"
해외 한인 유학생·연구자들은 "윤석열이 파면되고 처벌받을 때까지 목소리를 높일 것"이라며, 지난 4개월간의 내란 사태를 국제사회에 알리는 데 모든 노력을 기울이겠다고 밝혔다. 이들은 대한민국 민주주의 회복과 공동체 신뢰 재건을 위해 헌법재판소가 신속히 행동해야 한다고 강조했다.
다음은 시국선언문 전문이다.
혐오와 차별, 폭력과 테러가 일상이 되어버린 나라를 되돌리기 위해
헌법재판소는 윤석열을 즉각 파면하라
윤석열 탄핵을 위한 해외한인유학생·연구자 네트워크 시국선언문
헌법재판소가 윤석열 탄핵소추 사건을 심리한 지 100일이 넘어가면서, 역대 대통령 탄핵 심판 사건 중 최장기간 심리를 기록하고 있다. 지난해 12월 3일 밤, 전 국민과 세계는 국회가 군홧발에 짓밟히는 현장을 생생히 지켜보았고, 명백한 친위 군사쿠데타를 일으킨 내란수괴 윤석열을 대통령직에서 파면하는 일이 이렇게 오래 걸리리라고 예상한 이는 그리 많지 않았다. 이에 우리는 대한민국 헌법재판소에 묻지 않을 수 없다. 전 세계에 생중계된, 이토록 명백한 사건에 대한 결과를 내는 데 왜 그리 많은 시간이 필요한가? 친위 쿠데타를 도모한 대통령조차도 이른바 정치적 고려로 인해 파면하지 못하는 국가에서 법이 갖는 의미는 무엇인가? 지난 수십 년간 국민들 위에서 군림해 온 이른바 사회지도층, 엘리트들이 존중받아야 할 이유는 무엇인가? 우리 사회의 약자들에게는 그리도 엄격하게 들이대던 그들의 잣대는 왜 윤석열과 그 공범들 앞에서는 한없이 관대하고 너그러워지는가?
헌법재판소가 좌고우면하는 사이, 대한민국 사회는 그 근간부터 무너지고 있다. 윤석열의 쿠데타와 이에 뒤따른 극우 세력을 향한 대통령 및 집권여당의 정치적 선동으로 인해 그간 우리 사회에서 숨죽이고 있던 혐오와 차별이 거리에서 표출되었다. 더욱이 지난 1월 18일의 서울서부지방법원 점거 폭동과 같은 폭력과 테러가 우리 사회의 일상이 되어, 시민들의 안전과 안녕을 위협하고 있다. 극우 시위대는 대한민국의 민주화를 상징하는 장소부터 찾아가 그 정신을 짓밟고자 했고, 반공이라는 냉전 시대의 논리를 정치적 공론의 장에 다시 끌어들였다. 구속되어 한동안은 구치소에서 나오지 못할 것이라 믿었던 내란수괴 윤석열은 지난 3월 7일 서울중앙지방법원의 구속 취소와 이에 대한 검찰의 즉시항고 포기로 인해 석방되었으며, 서울동부구치소 앞을 자신의 퍼레이드 장으로 만들었다. 또한 관료제 곳곳에 깊숙이 자리잡은 윤석열의 공범들은 지난 수십 년간 비밀스럽게 자행했을 위법·위헌적 행위들을 더 이상 숨기려는 노력조차 하지 않는 몰염치에 이르렀다.
12.3 내란 사태 이후 계속되는 통탄스러운 상황들은 우리 사회에 여전히 최소한의 도덕과 정의가 살아있을 것이라 믿었던 수많은 국민들의 희망을 분노와 무력감으로 바꾸어놓았다. 이렇게 우리의 일상에 뿌려진 혐오의 씨앗들은 사회와 공동체에 대한 불신으로 자라났으며, 사회의 근본을 이루는 시민들 간의 공통의 감각마저 사라지게 하고 있다. 검찰, 법원은 물론이고, 바로 내 옆에 있는 친구와 가족, 이웃은 믿을 수 있는 존재인가? 하나의 공통된 사회를 구성하고 있다는 우리의 감각은 유지될 수 있는가? 이 사회에 상식은 존재하는가? 이 모든 사태가 정리된 이후라도, 우리는 함께 살아갈 수 있는가?
2025년 3월 24일, 대한민국 헌법재판소는 12.3 내란 사태의 공범으로 지목되고 있는 한덕수 총리에 대한 탄핵소추를 결국 기각하였다. 또한 헌법재판소는 국민들이 광장과 언론을 통해 지속적으로 외치는 윤석열의 신속한 파면 촉구 요구를 묵살하고, 윤석열 탄핵 심판 선고를 임의로 지연하여 국가의 위기감과 국민들의 불안감을 고조시키고 있다. 국내의 혼란과 더불어 국제사회에서 대한민국의 외교적 신뢰와 협력 기반 역시 급격히 흔들리고 있다. 윤석열의 쿠데타 이후 대한민국의 경제 지표는 계속해서 추락하고 있으며, 외교와 안보 역시 회복하기 어려운 길로 접어들고 있다.
국가와 국민이 직면한 이와 같은 위기를 극복하고, 무너진 대한민국의 민주주의와 헌정질서를 바로 세우기 위해 헌법재판소는 윤석열을 즉각 파면해야 한다. 대한민국 국민들과 전 세계는 지난 12.3 내란 사태의 위법성과 위헌성을 목격하였다. 위법성과 위헌성이 극명한 상황에서 오로지 원칙과 법리에 의해서만 판단하겠다던 헌법재판소의 판결이 이처럼 늦어지고 있는 것은 헌법재판소가 법리적 판단이 아닌 정치적 판단을 내리고 있음에 다름없다. 헌법을 수호하는 국가 최고의 법률기관으로서 헌법재판소가 내려야 하는 판결은 윤석열의 비상계엄 선고와 무장 병력을 동원한 국회 해산의 시도가 위헌이라는 것이고, 이 모든 사태를 유발한 윤석열을 즉각 파면해야 한다는 것뿐이다. 이 명백한 결론 외에 다른 어떤 판결이 필요한가?
국민들의 불안과 국가의 혼란을 해소하고, 뿌리부터 흔들린 대한민국의 민주주의와 헌정질서, 그리고 공동체의 신뢰와 국제사회에서 대한민국의 위상을 회복하기 위해 우리는 대한민국 헌법재판소에 윤석열 즉각 파면을 촉구한다.
해외 유학생·연구자이자, 대한민국의 민주주의를 수호하는 국민으로서 우리는 윤석열이 완전히 파면되고 처벌받을 때까지 목소리를 높일 것이다. 더불어 지난 4개월간 지속된 내란 사태의 면모를 국제사회에 계속해서 알리고자 모든 노력을 다할 것이다.
다음은 영문 시국선언문 전문.
Statement from Students & Researchers for Yoon's Impeachment
More than 100 days have passed since the first impeachment hearing of Yoon Suk Yeol, prolonging the process beyond any of the previous presidential impeachment trials in South Korean history. The world and the people of South Korea witnessed the incident on the 3rd of December, 2024 when the armed forces trampled on the National Assembly. Few expected that it would take this long to impeach Yoon, whose incitement of insurrection and coup d'état is undeniable. Thus, we are left with little choice but to ask the Constitutional Court of Korea: why is the process of reaching a conclusion so prolonged, given that the clarity of the incident and its repercussions are evident? What is the meaning and significance of the law in a country where 'political concerns' are referred to as reasons for not impeaching a president who staged and carried out a coup d'état? What respect can leaders-qua-elites of the Korean society, who have reigned upon the citizens for decades, claim? Why do their standards, so strictly imposed against the weaker members of the society, suddenly become tolerant in the face of Yoon and his accomplices?
The indecisiveness of the Constitutional Court costs the very foundation of Korean society, which is now shaken to the core. Yoon's coup d'état and the following political incitement propagated by the far right expose and bring to the streets the hitherto hidden hate and discrimination. Moreover, violence and terror, such as those manifested during the January 18th Seoul Western District Court riot, have become routinized and threaten the safety and well-being of citizens. The far-right protestors attacked the spatial symbol of Korean democracy and recklessly stomped on its spirits and dragged the Cold War logic of anti-communism back into the political agora. Moreover, Yoon, whose release from detention was deemed unfathomable, walked free and paraded himself in front of the Seoul Eastern Detention Center, following the cancellation of the arrest by the Seoul Central District Court and the forfeit of immediate appeal on the part of the Prosecution. The series of such incidents reveals the barefaced impudence of Yoon's accomplices who, deeply embedded in bureaucracy, do not even pretend to hide the unconstitutional and illegal deeds which most likely had been committed in secret for years.
The lamentable state of affairs has disappointed citizens' belief in the societal standards of ethics and justice and turned their hope into despair, anger, and a sense of powerlessness. The seeds of hatred sown into our daily lives have grown into distrust and doubt towards our society and our community. The sense of togetherness which undergirded the foundation of the society is fracturing. Are we to trust not only the Prosecution and the Court but also our friends, families, and neighbors? Can we maintain a sense of commonality as shared members of this society? Where are we to find common sense in this society? Will we be able to cohabitate once this fiasco is resolved?
On the 24th of March, 2025, the Constitutional Court of Korea ultimately dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, who is alleged to be one of the accomplices of Yoon. Moreover, the Court continues to disregard citizens' calls for the quick impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, as heard both on the streets and through media, and heighten a sense of crisis and anxiety by arbitrarily delaying the sentencing of Yoon's impeachment. In addition to confusion within Korea, the level of diplomatic trust and foundation for cooperation entrusted in Korea is rapidly diminishing. After Yoon's coup d'état, South Korea's economic indicator continues to crash and the country's diplomacy and security seem to have entered a downward path.
For the country and the people to overcome the crisis and for Korea's democracy and constitutional order to be re-established, the Constitutional Court must immediately impeach Yoon Suk Yeol. Citizens in Korea and beyond witnessed the blatant illegality and unconstitutionality of the insurrection on the 3rd of December, 2024. The retardation on the part of the Court, which purported to only refer to legal principles, signals that the Court is making a political decision and not a legal judgment. As the highest legal institution and the protector of the Constitution, the Court must rule Yoon's declaration of martial law and his attempt to dissolve the National Assembly with armed forces as unconstitutional and immediately impeach Yoon for causing this state of affairs. What other conclusion is to be reached beyond what is so obvious?
In order to resolve citizens' anxiety and the nationwide confusion and to recover the democracy and constitutional order of Korea, as well as the trust of the community and our nation's stature in the international society, we urge the Constitutional Court to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol immediately.
As Korean students and researchers overseas and as guardians of the democracy of South Korea, we shall continue to make our position known and our voices heard until Yoon Suk Yeol is impeached and punished. Moreover, we shall raise international awareness about all aspects of the insurrection which has taken place over the last four months.
다음은 서명자 명단이다.
강도희, 강미란, 강민규, 강아람, 계민지, 곽민경, 권지영, 김규리, 김다솜, 김다영, 김다은, 김동욱, 김사랑, 김서연, 김서현, 김서형, 김선우, 김성인, 김소정, 김승현, 김안나, 김완수, 김용석, 김우희, 김유민, 김유신, 김정욱, 김준식, 김지민, 김지윤, 김현채, 김형철, 김효민, 남승호, 라연주, 문상혁, 민이룩, 박가은, 박다연, 박미소, 박소윤, 박시연, 박진흠, 박찬형, 박채연, 박하영, 반주리, 배재훈, 백영수, 백은주, 변영건, 서민교, 성호경, 손윤, 손은주, 손이레, 신수원, 신정원, 신지원, 양웅석, 엄선진, 오승훈, 오채은, 유현정, 윤선우, 윤영주, 이가윤, 이나리, 이내원, 이보람, 이상욱, 이상훈, 이세희, 이소윤, 이슬샘, 이슬아, 이승원, 이시은, 이여주, 이영롱, 이우경, 이유나, 이유재, 이채연, 이혜원, 임재모, 임진희, 장다솜, 장한이, 전민지, 정노엘, 정소영, 정예준, 정현직, 조가빈, 조경, 조진우, 조해진, 주승섭, 지재훈, 진소현, 채상원, 채수빈, 최문선, 최윤진, 최은혜, 최종호, 한윤애, 허은채, 홍다솜, 황현하, Ahrong Lee, Alison Choi, Areum Jeong, Carrie Hong, Chaerim Kim, Dongkyu Yeom, Dongwook Jang, Eunjeong Lee, Eunkyung Chung, Ga Young Chung, Gahyeon Na, Geonyoung Kim, HaRyung Kim, Hwanhee Kim, Hyejin Kim, Hyekyung Min, Hyeongyun Kim, Iljung Kim, Inha Cha, Jaehee Seol, Jaehong Shim, Jaewook Lee, Jayden Shin, Jinsun Yang, Jiseok Lee, Jiwoo Han, Kevin Park, Laam Hae, Minju Lee, Sijin Paek, Sohyoon Lee, Sojin Lim, Subin Min, SunHa Ahn, Sunhong Kim, Sunhong Kim, Yongwoo Lim, Yookyeong Im, Young Ahn, Youngkyun Choi, Yung In Chae, 권*현, 권*련, 김*윤, 김*연, 김*희, 김*영, 김*영, 김*원, 남*준, 박*영, 배*민, 유*정, 윤*아, 윤*지, 이*은, 이*민, 이*희, 인*연, 정*교, 조*원, 천*정, 최*령, 한*리, A* Song, E* Kim, J* Kim, J* Yoon, M* Jeong, Y* Kim 외 12명
<윤석열 탄핵을 위한 해외한인유학생·연구자 네트워크>
해외한인유학생·연구자 네트워크 시국선언문 서명: https://forms.gle/rZbQ8SFEi1EBzsmc8
인스타그램: @kstudents_voice
홈페이지: tinyurl.com/yoonimpeachweb
가입구글폼: tinyurl.com/yoonimpeachorg
