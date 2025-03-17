북미 한인 교수·연구자들 "윤석열을 파면하라"

지난 12일 (현지시각), 북미에 거주하는 한인 교수 및 연구자들이 대한민국 대통령 윤석열의 파면을 요구하는 성명서를 발표하며 국제 사회의 주목을 받고 있다.
이들은 "대한민국 헌법재판소는 지체 없이 판결을 내리고 윤석열을 직위에서 파면하라"는 강력한 메시지를 담은 성명서를 공개했으며, 불과 5일 만에 482명이 서명에 동참했다.
성명서는 지난 3월 7일 서울중앙지방법원 형사합의25부(부장판사 지귀연)의 윤석열 대통령의 구속취소와 그로 인한 한국 사회의 혼란에 대한 깊은 우려를 반영하고 있다. 이 성명에는 북미 거주 연구자들 뿐만 아니라 외국인 학자들도 함께 했다(관련기사: 미주 한인 교수-연구자 590명, 윤석열 탄핵 촉구 결의문 발표 https://omn.kr/2bc20
).
석방 결정과 그 후폭풍
지난 7일, 서울중앙지방법원 지귀연 판사가 윤석열 구속취소 결정을 내리면서 법조계는 물론 시민사회에 충격을 안겼다. 더욱 논란을 키운 것은 검찰의 즉시항고 포기였다. 이에 따라 내란 우두머리 윤석열이 잠시 자유의 몸이 되었다. 하지만 그의 지시에 따라 행동했던 이들은 여전히 구속된 채 재판을 기다리고 있다. 이러한 모순은 한국 사법 시스템에 대한 신뢰를 흔드는 동시에 국민적 분노를 불러일으켰다.
북미 한인 교수 및 연구자들은 성명서에 이런 배경을 요약하고 " 윤석열은 여전히 자신의 잘못을 인정하지 않은 채, 선거 부정에 대한 명백한 거짓 주장을 내세우며 지지자들을 선동하고 있다"라며 "그의 석방은 극우 세력의 극단적인 행동을 더욱 부추겨, 군중 폭력, 외국인 혐오와 국수주의, 협박 및 증오 범죄로 이어지고 있다"고 현 시국을 평가했다.
이어 "헌법재판소가 이 판결을 신속히 내리지 않는다면, 대한민국의 혼란과 분열, 그리고 국제 사회에서의 취약한 입지는 계속될 것이며, 이는 한국 민주주의에 치명적인 결과를 초래할 것"이라며 윤 대통령에 대한 신속한 파면 결정을 촉구했다.
다음은 성명서 전문과 서명자 명단이다.
"대한민국 헌법재판소는 지체 없이 판결을 내리고 윤석열을 직위에서 파면하라"
2025년 3월 7일, 서울중앙지방법원은 절차상의 오류를 이유로 윤석열을 구금에서 석방했습니다. 이는 기존 판례에서 크게 벗어나는 결정이었으며, 검찰총장 심우정이 항소하지 않기로 결정하면서 내란의 수괴는 석방된 반면, 그의 지시에 따랐던 자들은 여전히 구속된 상태에서 형사 재판을 기다리는 어처구니없는 상황이 벌어졌습니다.
윤석열은 여전히 자신의 잘못을 인정하지 않은 채, 선거 부정에 대한 명백한 거짓 주장을 내세우며 지지자들을 선동하고 있습니다. 그의 석방은 극우 세력의 극단적인 행동을 더욱 부추겨, 군중 폭력, 외국인 혐오와 국수주의, 협박 및 증오 범죄로 이어지고 있습니다.
윤석열의 위헌적인 계엄령 선포 이후 지난 두 달 동안, 한국 사회는 극심한 혼란에 빠졌습니다. 음모론과 허위 정보가 난무하는 가운데, 급락하는 경제지표는 앞으로의 회복이 험난할 것임을 예고하고 있습니다. 윤석열의 석방으로 그의 파면이 확실시되던 상황이 불투명해지면서 국가의 미래에 대한 불안감이 한층 커지고 있습니다.
전국 각지의 도시에서 한국 시민들은 다시금 목소리를 높이며, 어렵게 쟁취한 민주주의를 부정하고 나라를 권위주의 시대로 되돌리려 한 대통령을 규탄하고 있습니다. 현재의 싸움이 진보와 보수의 대립이 아니라, 정의와 불의의 대결임을 정확히 인식하고 있개 때문입니다.
"지연된 정의는 정의가 아니다."
헌법재판소가 공정한 심리를 통해 도출할 수밖에 없는 유일한 결론은 2024년 12월 3일, 윤석열이 계엄령을 선포하고 군대를 동원해 국회를 강제 해산하도록 명령한 것이 헌법 위반이라는 사실입니다. 만약 헌법재판소가 이 판결을 신속히 내리지 않는다면, 대한민국의 혼란과 분열, 그리고 국제 사회에서의 취약한 입지는 계속될 것이며, 이는 한국 민주주의에 치명적인 결과를 초래할 것입니다.
북미에서 한국을 걱정하는 학자로서, 우리는 한국 시민들과 연대해 헌법재판소가 윤석열의 탄핵 사건에 대해 지체 없이 판결을 내리고, 그를 대한민국 대통령직에서 완전히 파면할 것을 강력히 촉구합니다.
March 12, 2025
"We Urge the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Korea to Rule
Without Delay and Remove Yoon Suk Yeol from Office"
On March 7, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court released Yoon Suk Yeol
from detention on the basis of a procedural error. In a staggering deviation
from precedent, Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung decided not to appeal the
ruling, creating an absurd situation in which the leader of an insurrection
walks free while those who followed his orders await their criminal trial
behind bars. Yoon continues to deny any wrongdoing and has endorsed patent lies
about election fraud, inciting violence among his supporters. His release has
pushed the far right into further displays of extremism including mob violence,
xenophobia and chauvinism, intimidation and hate crimes.
In the two months since Yoon's unconstitutional declaration of martial law,
Korean society has been plunged into turmoil that threatens the safety and
wellbeing of every citizen. Economic indicators have plummeted, signaling a
rough road of recovery ahead. Conspiracy theories and disinformation have grown
rampant. Anxiety over the future of the country has become more acute as the
removal of Yoon Suk Yeol, once a foregone conclusion, grows less certain with
his release from detention.
In cities across the country, Korean citizens are once again raising their
voices in denunciation of the president who sought to return their country to
an authoritarian era and deny them their hard-earned democracy. Vigilant and
organized, these citizens understand clearly what is at stake at this
critical juncture in Korean history—the current struggle is not between
progressives and conservatives but between justice and injustice.
"Justice delayed is justice denied." Unless the Constitutional Court
acts swiftly to reach the only conclusion that an impartial deliberation of the
facts can allow—that on 3 December 2024, Yoon Suk Yeol violated the
constitution by declaring martial law and ordering the military to forcibly
dissolve the National Assembly—the state of chaos and division at home and
vulnerability in the world will be prolonged. Consequences will be dire for
Korea's democracy.
As scholars in North America concerned about Korea, we stand in solidarity
with Korean citizens in urging the Constitutional Court to rule without delay
on Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment case, and to remove Yoon, once and for all, from
the office of the president of the Republic of Korea.
1. Areum Jeong Arizona State University
2. Stephanie Choi University at Buffalo
3. Hyejean Kwon Indiana University
4. Sungwon Heo University of California, Davis
5. Minjung Noh Lehigh University
6. So Ra Baek California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
7. Sang-Phil Kim Winona State University
8. Clara Han Johns Hopkins University
9. Hyun Suk Park University of California, Los Angeles
10. YooJin Ha PennWest University
11. Sung-Jae Cha Mercer University
12. Suk-Young Kim University of California, Los Angeles
13. Pyoyoon Hong University of Guam
14. Juyeon Son University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
15. Eun Jeong Cha University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
16. JaeBeom Park University of Colorado Boulder
17. Pil Ho Kim Ohio State University
18. Soomi Lee University of La Verne
19. Minsun Lee City University of New York, School of Medicine
20. Seung Hee Jeon Boston College
21. Jinah Kim California State University, Northridge
22. Peter Graham Moody George Washington University
23. Bohyeong Kim Vanderbilt University
24. Hyung Jin Kim Kansas State University
25. Hyun Seon Park George Mason University
26. Junyoung Verónica Kim New York University
27. Yuri Chang De Anza College
28. Christine Hong University of California, Santa Cruz
29. Hana Jun Valparaiso University
30. Chong Eun Ahn Central Washington University
31. Ga Young Chung University of California, Davis
32. Hangtae Cho University of Minnesota
33. Jeongsik Yong University of Minnesota Twin Cities
34. Heewon Kim Arizona State University
35. Minwoo Kang Stanford University
36. Eun Young Lee Central Washington University
37. Chang Wan Woo James Madison University
38. Dongkyu Lee University of South Carolina
39. Jaewoong Jeon New York University
40. Jeon Minsoo Columbia University
41. Namhee Lee University of California, Los Angeles
42. Yeongtae Song Towson university
43. James Gui Columbia University
44. Deokrye Baek University of Dayton
45. Youngsang Kwon University of Memphis
46. Eunji Cho Boston College
47. C. Harrison Kim University of Hawaii at Manoa
48. Kelly Jeong UC Riverside
49. Jeehey Kim University of Arizona
50. Hayana Kim Ohio State University
51. Serenity Joo University of Manitoba
52. Minjoo Kim George Mason University
53. Namjoong Kim Claremont School of Theology
54. Seungjin Han McMaster University
55. Sungsub Choo San Diego State University
56. Jaymin Kwon California State University, Fresno
57. Yea Jung Park Saint Louis University
58. Gyung-Ho Jeong University of British Columbia
59. Chang Heon Lee California State University, Fresno
60. SungWon Yoon-Lee Pennsylvania State University
61. Sungyun Kang Indiana University
62. Jongwook Kim Purdue University
63. Susan Hwang University of California, Santa Barbara
64. Soyoon Ryu Institute of Fine Arts, New York University
65. Young Jun Kang Molecular Medicine Research institute
66. Nari Yoo New York University
67. Yoonjung Chung Ohio State University
68. Jaeeun Kim University of Michigan
69. Joohyun Chung University of Massachusetts Amherst
70. Young-Hoo Kwon Texas Woman's University
71. Yunju Nam University at Buffalo, State University of New York
72. Kay W. Kim University of California, Merced
73. Sujin Kim George Mason University
74. Seong Ryoo Penn State university
75. Tae Wook Kim Stanford University
76. Eugene Y. Park University of Nevada, Reno
77. Taewoo Kim California State University, San Bernardino
78. Hyun-Tae Jung New York Institute of Technology
79. Hakseon Lee James Madison University
80. Yeon-ju Bae Ferris State University
81. EunYi Chung University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
82. Joo-Yup Lee University of Toronto
83. Hyowon Ban California State University, Long Beach
84. Huijong Han European XFEL
85. Yong Woo An Loyola Marymount University
86. Yoonsin Oh University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
87. Jamie Doucette University of Manchester
88. Monica Kim University of Wisconsin-Madison
89. John B Duncan University of California, Los Angeles
90. Daehoon Han Texas A&M University-Kingsville
91. Hong Kal York University
92. Hyun Ji Lee Ohio State University
93. Seohyeon Kim Technological University Dublin
94. Tae-Hee Jo SUNY Buffalo State University
95. Aram Kang University of Illinois at Chicago
96. Soojeong Kim University of Texas at Austin
97. Dae Hee Kwak University of Michigan
98. Yoon Sun Yang Boston University
99. Hyun Ok Park York University
100. Angie Heo University of Chicago
101. Jooyeon Rhee Pennsylvania State University
102. Angela J. Yoon Medical University of South Carolina
103. Janice C. H. Kim York University
104. Jaesook Gho Baylor University
105. Man Joong Kim Binghamton University
106. Oh Ryeong Ha University of Missouri-Kansas City
107. Dasom Hong University of Oxford
108. Kyeong-Hee Choi University of Chicago
109. Nayoon Kim Georgetown University
110. Shin Yon Kim University of Maryland-Baltimore County
111. Sohee Kang University of Toronto Scarborough
112. Jungmi Jun University of South Carolina
113. Jiyoon Lee University of Maryland-Baltimore County
114. Anna Lee University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
115. Min Sook Lee OCAD University
116. Jesook Song University of Toronto
117. Thomas Moon University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
118. Jeong Eun Annabel We Northwestern University
119. Adam Bohnet Kings College at Western University
120. Jinsook Kim Emory University
121. CedarBough Saeji Busan National University
122. Hieyoon Kim Brown University
123. Sung-Wook Paik York College of Pennsylvania
124. Charles Kim University of Wisconsin-Madison
125. Moon Jung Choi Brown University
126. Okkyung Cho Montgomery College
127. Yeungjeom Lee University of Texas at Dallas
128. Yunju Nam University at Buffalo, State University of New York
129. Mathieu Berbiguier Carnegie Mellon University
130. Kyunghee Eo Yale University
131. Irhe Sohn Smith College
132. Kyung-Eun Yoon University of Maryland-Baltimore County
133. Kwanheui Cheon Missouri Southern State University
134. Meera Choi Yale University
135. Young-Eun Cho University of Iowa
136. Hyong Rhew Reed College
137. Eunjung Kim Syracuse University
138. Hong Lee Wright State University
139. Nari Lee University of Montana
140. Dongyoun Hwang Soka University of America
141. Steven Kennedy Frostburg State University
142. Ingu Hwang Boston College
143. Jinoh Kim East Texas A&M University
144. Jiwon Kim Creighton University
145. Laam Hae York University
146. Dongwook Kim University of Minnesota
147. Harok Bae Wright State University
148. NaRi Shin University of Michigan
149. Simone Chun Korea Policy Institute
150. DoHwan Park University of Maryland-Baltimore County
151. Jayden Shin University of Illinois Chicago
152. Kaeun Park University of Michigan
153. SoMi Hyun New York University
154. Sei-Young Lee University of Northern Iowa
155. Dohyung Kim California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
156. Boh Young Lee Western Illinois University
157. Travis Workman University of Minnesota
158. Spencer Lee-Lenfield Harvard University
159. Eilin Perez The Cooper Union
160. Hee-Young Shin Wright State University
161. Inkyu Kang Penn State University, Behrend College
162. Alice Slater World BEYOND War
163. Gregory Elich Korea Policy Institute
164. Min The New School
165. Milan Kang York University
166. Kyoungrae Kim University of Florida
167. Geonyoung Kim University of Cambridge
168. Seok-Yong Lee Duke University
169. Kyongson Park University of Michigan
170. Tae-Ung Baik University of Hawaii at Manoa
171. Jennifer Jihye Chun University of California, Los Angeles
172. Hojeong Lee San Jose State University
173. Hoon Cho Ford Motor Company
174. Daniel Y. Kim Brown University
175. Chigon Kim Wright State University
176. Soon Young Oh Microsoft
177. Hyunwoo Kwon Brown University
178. Youjung Hwang University of California, Berkeley
179. Harim Park New York University
180. Jeeyoung Lee Harvard University
181. Dongyun Han Utah State University
182. Hyejin Yang University of Michigan
183. San Lee University of Connecticut
184. Eunsol Choi University of California, Santa Cruz
185. Junsub Eom Columbia University
186. Chaeyeon Lee University of Iowa
187. Byoung-Keon Park University of Michigan
188. Minseon Ku William & Mary
189. Jaeyeon Kim University of Michigan
190. Rose Chang Carnegie Mellon University
191. Ju Ly Ban CUNY Graduate Center
192. Jun Seok Kang Blink Health
193. Inkyoo Lee New York University
194. Jieon Yoo University of Wisconsin-Madison
195. Eunso Shin Duke University
196. Mina Song Georgia Institute of Technology
197. Hongwon Jin New York University
198. Sola Kim Arizona State University
199. Seunggwan Park University of Texas at Austin
200. Byunghwan Son George Mason University
201. Jimin Gim University of Toronto
202. Ahrong Lee York University
203. Jaewon Back Miami University
204. Seowoo Chung Columbia University
205. Kevin Park University of Toronto
206. Jusung Lee University of Texas at San Antonio
207. Sunhong Kim University of Michigan
208. Anna Koch University of Michigan
209. Hyun Jung Kong Penn State University
210. Youngsoo Baek Duke University
211. Jooyoung Cho Northwestern University
212. Sungyoon Lee Middle Tennessee State University
213. Dasom Lee University of California, San Diego
214. Joonsik Kim University of Toronto
215. Yongmin Kim Indiana University, Bloomington
216. Seoungwon Cha Yale University
217. Joon-Suh Park Harvard University
218. Seona Kim University of Tulsa
219. Kang Minchang Future Designing Forum
220. Seonoh Kim Ohio State University
221. Young Ahn University of Pennsylvania
222. Sukwon Hong University of Texas at Austin
223. Heangjin Park Loyola Marymount University
224. Dohee Kang Georgetown University
225. Kylie Jaeyun Yim University of Texas at Austin
226. Jiseok Lee University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
227. Jinri Kim University of Toronto
228. Hyunjun Hwang University of Texas at Austin
229. Youngkyun Choi University of Michigan
230. Mi Hyun Yoon Rutgers University
231. Soocheol Cho Indiana University
232. Minwoo Jung Loyola University Chicago
233. Hyekyung Min Minnesota State University, Mankato
234. Yeijin Kim University of Texas Austin
235. Seulah Lee University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
236. HaRyung Kim University of Toronto
237. Sungwon Choi Shenendehowa Central District
238. Youngrong Lee University of Toronto
239. Inseon Jeong University of California, San Diego
240. Seunghee Chung Carleton university
241. Alexis Rangell-Onwuegbuzia Columbia University
242. Jiyoung Kwon Georgetown University
243. Jaehong Shim University of Chicago
244. Rachel Park University of California, Berkeley
245. Seungyeon Seo NIH
246. Kayden Jeong UC Davis
247. Minju Lee University of Connecticut
248. Yunhee Pak Jefferson University
249. Seora Park Indiana University Bloomington
250. Alison Choi Northwestern University
251. Soonyoung Lee Bard College
252. Yejie Kim University of Connecticut
253. Yoonsoo Kim University of Minnesota
254. Hyejin Kim Cornell University
255. Joungmok Lee Indiana University
256. Dongkyu Yeom University of Michigan
257. Iris Kim Columbia University
258. Eunkyung Chung University of California, Berkeley
259. Minkyu Kim University of California, Irvine
260. Akhale Pitts Arizona State University
261. Moonsun Choi University of New Mexico
262. Min Lee University of California, Berkeley
263. Paul Liem Korea Policy institute
264. Heesang Yoon Stanford University
265. Yoon Junho New York University
266. Seoyoung Jang University of California, Los Angeles
267. Paul Chang Stanford University
268. Jinsoo An University of California, Berkeley
269. Stella Kim Columbia University
270. Jimin Gim University of Wisconsin-Madison
271. Sunyoung Oh Yale School of Nursing
272. Sang Hun Lee State University of New York at Buffalo
273. Yung In Chae Yale University
274. We Jung Yi Vanderbilt University
275. Jin-kyung Lee University of California, San Diego
276. Aram Kang University of Illinois at Chicago
277. Cheol-Hong Min University of St. Thomas
278. Sung Eun Kim Harvard University
279. Suzy Kim Rutgers University
280. Kyungsoo Yoo University of Minnesota
281. Young Lae Kim Purdue University
282. Taesoo Song GSI in Germany
283. Tani Barlow Rice University
284. Rebecca E Karl New York University
285. Jungwon Ahn St. Cloud State University
286. Fabio Lanza University of Arizona
287. Jayoung Koo Augsburg University
288. Heejoon Lee University of Minnesota
289. Gaeun Kim University of Minnesota
290. Soonkyu Chung University of Massachusetts at Amherst
291. Katsuya Hirano University of California, Los Angeles
292. Myunga Choi Northeastern University
293. Young Ju Yoon University of California, San Francisco
294. Chaeyeong Park University of Chicago
295. Seon-Myung Yoo Blinn College
296. Mina Kwon Columbia University
297. So Yoon Lee University of Chicago
298. Yunseo Cho University of Wisconsin-Madison
299. Jiwon Lee University at Albany
300. Andrew Hwang New York University
301. Yongwoo Lim Loyola University Chicago
302. Sangwon Chae University of Oxford
303. Seunghyeon Kim Smith College
304. Sojung Kim Johns Hopkins University
305. Haeweon Yi University of Manchester
306. Victoria Caudle University of California, Los Angeles
307. Veda Hyunjin Kim Ohio Wesleyan University
308. Junghyun Shin Georgia Institute of Technology
309. Kyuree Kim McGill University
310. Minjin Choi University of Georgia
311. Ye June Jung University of California, San Diego
312. Hyeongyun Kim University of Iowa
313. Carrie Hong William Paterson University of New Jersey
314. Woo Choonhee University of Massachusetts
315. Eunbyeol Gi Amherst College
316. Hyung-Goo Kim Rutgers University
317. Hyebin Jeon University of Maryland- Baltimore County
318. Youkyung Lee University of Texas at Austin
319. Yeon Jae Hwang University of California, Los Angeles
320. Juyoung Oh Rice University
321. Seunghee Chae Yale University
322. Hyounjeong Yoo Carleton university
323. Dayeong Kim Stanford University
324. Seung-Gee Lee Ottawa Hospital Research Institute
325. Sunah Cho University of Illinois at Chicago
326. Soojeong Lee University of Arizona
327. Olan Munson University of Michigan
328. Soyi Kim Duke University
329. Soyeon Park Michigan State University
330. Tricia George Consumer/Survivor Initiative of Niagara
331. MinJee Keh University of California, Berkeley
332. Yoonjin Choi Rice University
333. Jinsun Yang University of Oregon
334. Ungseok Yang University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
335. Hwanhee Kim Tubingen University
336. Suhyoun Kim New York University
337. Haedodam Kim University of Illinois Chicago
338. Jeongho "June" Kim Yale School of Nursing
339. Heeyeong Jang University of Cincinnati
340. Soyoung Choi University of Pittsburgh
341. Yejun Kweon University of Hawaii at Manoa
342. Seoyoung Lim Arizona State University
343. Lee, Wonkeun University of Hawaii at Manoa
344. Yushin Kim Yale University
345. Minji Lee University of Massachusetts Amherst
346. Sujin Lee University of Victoria
347. Orie Duplay Ohio State University
348. Rhee Eddie Stonehill College
349. Youngju Ryu University of Michigan
350. 구승현 George Mason University
351. 김영훈 George Mason University
352. 배은우 Yale University
353. 박건희 California Institute of Technology
354. 유웅채 Georgia State University
355. 강빛나래 TU Delft, NL
356. 문상혁 Princeton University
357. 정현주 University of Kentucky
358. 이의환 Harvard University
359. 박찬혁 Washington University in St. Louis
360. 김성찬 Western Illinois University
361. 신애리 KAIST
362. 도민선 Western Illinois University
363. 곽민경 University of Connecticut
364. 조용환 Westfield State University
365. 성은정 Pratt Institute
366. 김경선 University of Wisconsin
367. 이소림 University of Pennsylvania
368. 김지원 Brown University
369. 김다흰 Texas A&M University
370. 이연주 California State University, Bakersfield
371. 김태훈 Bartley Korean Church
372. 이보영 lIiff School of Theology
373. 김기대 Peace Ecole
374. 오혁근 Ford Motor Company
375. 김대원 Oakland University
376. 권재락 University of Michigan, Dearborn
377. 이숙영 Baylor College of Medicine
378. 손재봉 California State University
379. 박보영 Radford University
380. 정장욱 George Mason University
381. 이은신 Ohio State University
382. 이관승 University of Houston Victoria
383. 안동욱 Ohio State University
384. 안효주 Louisiana State University
385. 여태호 Southern Illinois University
386. 민병희 Wayne State University
387. 강 민 North Carolina State University
388. 양철호 Oklahoma State University
389. 조민아 Georgetown University
390. 신유미 Lamar Institute of Technology
391. 남상곤 Azusa Pacific University
392. 김기분 Winston-Salem State University
393. 임철순 Nova Scotia Community College
394. 이용환 Louisiana State University
395. 김양수 Virginia Western Community College
396. 성준기 Western University
397. 김현수 University of Kentucky
398. 이재진 Iowa State University
399. 유재혁 University of Wisconsin-Madison
400. 이지애 California State University, Long Beach
401. 박정연 Michigan State University
402. 김종혁 University of Cincinnati
403. 김영훈 North Carolina Wesleyan University
404. 정승우 Columbus State University
405. 윤상석 University of Iowa
406. 김영원 Harvard University (Truvesta)
407. 여은호 Plymouth State University
408. 이상래 Texas A&M University
409. 오동하 NIH
410. 윤장현 University of Southern California
411. 박영락 Columbus State University
412. 임민수 Slippery Rock University
413. 배유경 Michigan State University
414. 최태열 University of North Texas
415. 주형숙 Bowling Green State University
416. 송재이 University of Arkansas Little Rock
417. 김정환 Indiana University, Bloomington
418. 변 Kevin Indiana University, Bloomington
419. 송현섭 University of Nebraska, Lincoln
420. 김향숙 Towson University
421. 전선아 University of California, Los Angeles
422. 김 덕 St. Ambrose University
423. 송미혜 Oakland University
424. 정M. Myung Georgia Southern University
425. 임 숙 St. Catherine University
426. 심종민 University of Buffalo
427. 유영미 Rutgers University
428. 이향순 University of Georgia
429. 손민웅 University of Kentucky
430. 엄대석 University of California, Irvine
431. 박노자 Oslo University
432. 이철호 SCAG
433. 허 창 Niagara University
434. 안승걸 Duke University
435. 조연주 University of Texas at Tyler
436. 김성희 Western Michigan University
437. 박성균 University of Michigan
438. 김재윤 University of North Carolina at Pembroke
439. 정 Edwin Stephen F. Austin University
440. 최윤선 Valdosta State University
441. 이석기 Youngstown State University
442. 김근규 Delaware State University
443. 이승환 Iowa State University
444. 김성주 North Carolina State University
445. 임태환 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
446. 김태성 Liberty University
447. 최명동 Oakland University
448. 송학준 California State University Dominguez Hills
449. 손민혜 California State University Dominguez Hills
450. 고성연 Queens College, City University of New York
451. 김지은 University of Chicago
452. 고명숙 Eastern Michigan University
453. 정인숙 Saint Mary's College
454. 신선우 Oakland University
외 무기명 8인 (462 명)
463. 전명훈, Virginia Polytechic Institute & State University
464. 허윤, Loras College
465. Cheol Lee, Wayne State University
466. Eun Young Yoo-Lee, NC Central University
467. 김인원, UCLA
468. Junyoung Verónica Kim, New York University
469. Jongyeon Ee, Loyola Marymount University
470. Yangsun Hong, University of New Mexico
471. 박순혜 놀스 캐롤라이나 주립대학교
472. 무기명, North Carolina State University
473. 김나미, 스팰만 대학교
474. Travis Workman, University of Minnesota
475. 김상섭
476. 조민아/Georgetown University
477. Southern Illinois University
478. Patrick Chung, University of Maryland
479. 김용택, Goergia Institute of Technology
480. 김소정, University of Texas El Paso
481. 최진영, Colgate Rochester Crozen Divinity School
482. 송상헌, Tenneco, Inc
덧붙이는 글 | 이 기사는 겨자씨신문에도 실립니다.