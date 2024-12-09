해외 교수-연구자 1440명, 시국선언문 발표

한국시간으로 지난 6일 오후 8시, 해외 교수-연구자들이 온라인으로 시국선언문을 발표하고 윤석열 탄핵이 될 때까지 서명을 모을 것이라고 밝혔다. 9일 오전 9시 (한국시간) 현재 미국, 영국, 독일, 일본, 헝가리, 캐나다, 호주, 벨기에, 슬로바키아, 노르웨이, 덴마크, 스웨덴, 중국, 이태리, 스페인, 뉴질랜드, 네델란드, 싱가폴, 홍콩, 프랑스, 브라질 등에서 거주하며 연구에 매진하는 교수-연구자 1440명이 시국 선언에 동참했다.
박노자 (노르웨이 오슬로대학)교수와 강남순 (텍사스 크리스천대학교) 교수를 비롯한 해외 교수-연구자들은 시국선언문에서 "(비상계엄 선포는) 헌정질서를 유린하고 민주주의를 위협하는 반헌법적 내란 사건"이라 규정하고 "내란 사건을 일으킨 주범과 모든 가담자들에게 위헌적 범죄에 대한 철저한 책임을 물어야 할 것"이라고 성토했다.
이들은 "이러한 상황을 깊이 우려하며, 윤석열에 대한 즉각적인 탄핵과 처벌을 요구"한다고 밝혔다. 그러면서 "우리 모두는, 대한민국의 민주주의를 지키기 위해 싸우는 시민들과 강하게 연대할 것"이라고 밝혔다.
강남순 교수는 페이스북에 "혼자서는 미약할 수 있는 개인들이 모여서, 이렇게 '함께' 저항과 연대의 몸짓을 하는 것은 성숙한 민주주의의 모습으로 진전하는 터전을 일구어내는 의미가 된다. 절망적인 순간에도 서로를 격려하며 연대를 나누는 몸짓이 절실하게 필요한 이유다"라고 밝히며 다음의 시국선언문을 공유했다.
반헌법적 내란을 일으킨 윤석열의 탄핵과 처벌을 요구합니다.
노벨문학상 수상자인 한강 작가는 우리가 무사유와 무감각에 빠질 때 퍼져가는 잔인성과 폭력성을 경고했습니다. 그 경고는 지금 윤석열 정권 하에서 적나라하게 현실로 드러나고 있습니다. 권력에 대한 무비판적 태도와 책임 회피는 민주주의의 근본을 훼손하며, 사회 곳곳을 마비시켰습니다.
대한민국은 지난 100여 년 동안 수많은 고난과 어려움을 넘어 모두가 잘 사는 사회를 만들기 위해 함께 싸워 왔습니다. 일본 제국주의 하에서의 독립투쟁과, 해방 후 근대화와 더불어 4.19, 5.18, 6.10 민주항쟁을 통해 이룩한 민주화. 세월호 참사에 깊은 상처를 받은 많은 시민들이 헌법에 의한 대통령 탄핵을 이룬 무혈 촛불혁명. 세계가 경이로움을 표하는 한국문화의 근간은 이 자랑스런 고난 극복의 역사에 있습니다.
그러나 최근 2년 반 동안, 윤석열 정권 하에서 민주주의의 후퇴와 사회적 불안이 지속되고 있습니다. 민주적 원칙과 협치는 사라지고, 권력은 검찰을 이용해 정적 제거에 몰두하고 있습니다. 10.29 이태원 참사와 채 상병 사건에서 보듯, 많은 젊은이들이 목숨을 잃었음에도 불구하고 책임을 져야 할 이들은 여전히 책임을 지지 않고 있습니다. 오히려 진상을 밝히고자 했던 사람은 항명죄로 기소되어 부당한 처벌을 받고 있습니다.
윤석열은 국익이 아닌 사익을 위해 거부권을 남발하고, 수많은 거짓말과 궤변으로 국민을 기만하고 있습니다. 이는 법 앞에 모두가 평등하다는 공정과 상식을 심각하게 훼손하는 행위입니다.
2024년 12월 3일, 비상계엄이 선포된 그 밤의 참극은 윤석열 정권이 더 이상 대한민국의 합법적 정부가 아님을 분명히 드러냈습니다. 헌정질서를 유린하고 민주주의를 위협하는 반헌법적 내란 사건입니다. 다행히 시민들과 국회가 계엄령을 즉시 철회시켰지만, 이 내란 사건을 일으킨 주범과 모든 가담자들에게 위헌적 범죄에 대한 철저한 책임을 물어야 할 것입니다.
저희 해외 교수 및 연구자들은 이러한 상황을 깊이 우려하며, 윤석열에 대한 즉각적인 탄핵과 처벌을 요구합니다. 우리 모두는, 대한민국의 민주주의를 지키기 위해 싸우는 시민들과 강하게 연대할 것입니다.
Overseas Scholars Call for the Impeachment and Punishment of Yoon Suk-yeol
Statement by Overseas Scholars Concerned about the Reality and Future of Korea's Democracy
We demand the impeachment punishment of Yoon Suk-yeol who staged an unconstitutional rebellion on December 3, 2024.
Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang once warned that cruelty and violence spread amidst thoughtlessness and insensitivity. Her warning has become a stark reality under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration. Its uncritical attitude toward power and evasion of responsibility have undermined the foundation of democracy and paralyzed every sector of society.
For over a century, Koreans have risen to numerous challenges in their collective endeavor to build a society where everyone can thrive. They have tirelessly advanced their history by waging the Independence Movement against Japan's imperial rule and laboring for the economic development after their liberation. They have democratized their government by staging the April 19 Revolution, the May 18 Gwangju Uprising, and the June Democracy Movement of 1987. Sharing the suffering of the victims of the Sewol tragedy, they were united in peace to raise candles to constitutionally impeach President Park Geun-hye. It is Koreans' proud history of overcoming adversity that has nourished Korean culture that shines the world today.
However, the past two-and-a-half years under the Yoon Suk-Yeol administration is tainted with the regression of democracy and the precarity of people. Democratic principles and cooperative governance have vanished as the government obsessively wields its executive power to eliminate political opponents. Even though many young lives were lost in the Itaewon Halloween tragedy on October 29, 2022, those responsible have not been held accountable. After a young soldier was killed in a reckless operation, it is instead the one who has sought to uncover the truth that is unjustly prosecuted for insubordination and unfairly punished by the administration.
Yoon Suk-yeol has abused his veto power for personal interests and has deceived the public with countless lies and fallacious arguments. Such actions severely undermine the common sense of fairness as well as the principle that everyone is equal before the law.
The declaration of martial law on the night of December 3, 2024, has made it clear that the Yoon administration is no longer legitimate. It was an unconstitutional rebellion that violated Korea's constitutional order and endangered democracy. Fortunately, citizens and the National Assembly promptly rescinded the martial law declaration, but the perpetrators and all those participated in this rebellion must be held accountable thoroughly for their unconstitutional crime.
Deeply concerned about this situation, we overseas scholars demand the immediate impeachment and punishment of Yoon Suk-yeol.
We stand firmly in solidarity with the citizens fighting to protect South Korea's democracy.
Signed,
Overseas Scholars
# 위의 글은 최종 선언문입니다.
## 선언문 발표는 한국시간으로 12월 6일 금요일 20시에 줌으로 진행되었습니다.
### IN THE MEDIA
####[오픈 포럼] 2024년 12월 대한민국의 민주주의를 위한 해외 교수-연구자들의 생각들
서명인 명단 (한글 가나다라순; ** 발기인): 현재 1,440명 - 한국시간 2024.12.9 오전 9시 40분 현재
* 탄핵이 될 때까지 서명을 받겠습니다. 시차로 인하여 서명인 명단 갱신이 늦어질 수 있음을 양해바랍니다.
<div>
강나리 University College London, UK
감민철 Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Taiwan
강경숙 Stockholm University, Sweden
강경숙 University odf Stockholm
강남순** Texas Christian University, USA
강동균 (Dongkyun Kang) University of Arizona, USA
강민규 Duke University, USA
강민석 Friedrich-Schiller-Universität, Germany
강병융** University of Ljubljana, Slovenia
강상미 University of Rochester, USA
강상욱 Eastern Kentucky University, USA
강성운 (Sung Un Gang) TU Berlin, Germany
강세희 Florida State University, USA
강승기 DESY, Germany
강승엽 Imperial College London, UK
강우원 (Woowon Kang) University of Chicago, USA
강원준 Goldsmiths, UK
강유진 (Yujin Kang) University of Passau, Germany
강유진 University of Oxford, UK
강윤이 Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, Japan
강은경 University of Toronto, Canada
강은교 Stanford University, USA
강이정 (Yijung Kang) Stanford University/SLAC, USA
강정민 RIKEN, Japan
강정훈 The University of Tokyo, Japan
강주현 University of Heidelberg, Germany
강준모 University of Kansas
강지은 University at Buffalo, SUNY
강태호 TU Wien, Austria
강하니 SOAS University of London, UK
강혁훤 Washington University in St. Louis, USA
강현이 (Laura Kang) University of California, Irvine, USA
강현진 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
강혜란 (Ellen Kang) University of Central Florida, USA
경설현 Burg Giebichenstein Kunsthochschule Halle
고근욱 Meijigakuin University, Japan
고선호 York University, Canada
고영란 NIHON University , Japan
고운혁 University of nevada las vegas, USA
고은미** (Eunmi Ko) Rochester Institute of Technology, USA
고은비 University of Melbourne, Australia
고은아 (Grace Euna Ko) Kennesaw State University, USA
고은정 Fairleigh Dickinson University
고은지 The Ohio State University, USA
고은희 Pace University
고한수 George Mason University, USA
고혜련(Heyryun Koh) Ruprecht Karl University of Heidelberg, Germany
공경철 (Kyoungchul Kong) University of Kansas, USA
곽노진 University at Buffalo, SUNY, USA
곽영란 Palacky University, Czechia
곽형덕 The University of Melbourne, Australia
구승회 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, USA
국승인 University of Tokyo
국중호 Yokohama City University, Japan
권도희 Keio University, Japan
권민지 Michigan State University, USA
권신애 TU Dortmund
권용대 Umeå University, Sweden
권용찬 Louisiana State University, USA
권우진 (Woo Jin Kwon) University of Milan, Italy
권웅 The University of Texas at Austin, USA
권윤서 Kunstakademie Düsseldorf, Germany
권이성 University of Warwick, UK
권자현 The Graduate Center, CUNY, USA
권진아** University of Sheffield, UK
권태형 Meta platforms
권한솔 Wuerzburg University, German
권헌규 (KWON Heongyu) University of Tokyo, Japan
권현우 (Hyunwoo Kwon) Brown University, USA
권혜수 Karolinska Institutet, Sweden
권혜진 Indiana University, USA
기동근 The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR
기연정 (Eyun-Jung Ki) University of Alabama, USA
기예진 Helse Førde, Norway
기유진 Michigan State University, USA
기혜영 University of Toronto, Canada
김가연** The Academy of Korean Studies, Switzerland
김가현 Tama art University
김강건** University of Oxford, United Kingdom
김건 Karolinska Institutet, Sweden
김건영 University of Cambridge, UK
김건희 University College London, UK
김경모 Virginia Commonwealth University, USA
김경묵 Waseda University, Japan
김경분 Meisei University, JAPAN
김경석 Towson University, USA
김경선 University of Wisconsin - Madison, USA
김경채 (Kyongche Kim) Keio University, Japan
김경화 RRC, Canada
김경훈 Duke University, USA
김광식 Tokyogakugei University, Japan
김권수 Monash University, Australia
김규리 McGill University, Canada
김규현 (Kyu-Hyoun KH Kim) IBM T.J. Watson Research Center, USA
김규희 Universität Hamburg, DE
김근삼 (KIM, Keunsam) Shigakukan University, Japan
김기용 (Ki Yong Kim) University of Maryland, USA
김낙호** (Nakho Kim) Drexel University, USA
김남은 Meijigakuin University, Japan
김다솔 Université Paris 8, France
김다한 (Dahan Kim) Mayo Clinic, USA
김대욱 Georgian Court University, USA
김도겸 State University of New York at New Paltz
김도영 (Kim Doyeong) Argonne National Laboratory, USA
김도훈 Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Sweden
김동성 (Dong Sung Kim) Drew University, USA
김동찬 King's College London, UK
김두영 University of Kentucky, USA
김만중 Binghamton University, USA
김명식 State University of New York at Cortland, USA
김명환, Texas Tech University, USA
김모란 Waseda University, JAPAN
김미래 Leiden University, Netherlands
김미솔 University of New South Wales, Australia
김미현 Tohoku university
김미혜 The University of Tokyo, JAPAN
김민경 LSE, UK
김민서 Ritsumeikan University, Japan
김민서 The London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
김민서 Tokyo University of Science and Technology, Japan
김민소 Nanyang Technological University
김민영 University of California, Irvine
김민정 University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, USA
김민정 University of Sheffield, UK
김민주 Musashino Art University
김민주 (MinJoo Kim) LMU Munich, Germany
김민지 University College London, UK
김민지 University of California, Davis, USA
김민희 Rutgers, USA
김반석 The University of Tokyo, Japan
김범수 Williams College, USA
김병훈 Princeton University
김보경 (Bokyung Kim) University of Helsinki, Finland
김보미 (Bomi Kim) University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
김보형 Vanderbilt University, USA
김부자 (Kim Puja) Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Japan
김사라 Nihon University, JAPAN
김산문 캘리포니아 공과대학
김삼숙 Ohkagakuen University, JAPAN
김상아 Dresden University of Technology
김상익 Sang-Ick Kim University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA
김상훈 University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, USA
김샛별 University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA
김서영 Princeton University
김서영 (Kim, Seoyoung) Technische Universität Berlin, Germany
김서현 Sorbonne university, France
김서희 (Seohee Kim) Indiana University, USA
김석희 Kyounghee University, Korea
김선경 Case Western Reserve University
김선미** Hunter College, City University of New York, USA
김선아 (Seona Kim) The University of Tulsa, USA
김선아 (Sun A Kim) Cornell University, USA
김선영 germany Berlin
김선오 Ohio State University, USA
김선우 Goldsmiths University, UK
김선태 Johns Hopkins University, USA
김선홍 University of Michigan, USA
김성경 University of Sheffield, UK
김성곤 (Seong-Gon Kim) Mississippi State University, USA
김성민 (Sungmin Kim) Hokkaido University, JAPAN
김성수 University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, China
김성영 Rennes School of Business, France
김성인 (Seong-in Kim) Harvard-Yenching Institute, USA
김성한 Oak Ridge National Laboratory, USA
김소린 (So Rin Kim) University of Missouri - St. Louis, USA
김소연 University of Essex
김소혜 (So Hye Kim) University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
김수민 University of Toronto, Canada
김수빈 University of Georgia, USA
김수연 (Su Yun Kim) University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
김수진 Arizona State University, USA
김수현 (Soo Hyeon Kim) Indiana University Indianapolis, USA
김수현 Kyoto University, Japan
김수현 University of Arizona, USA
김승구 (Seung-Goo Kim) Max Planck Institute, Germany
김아람** (A Ram Kim) University of Auckland, New Zealand
김양숙 Florida Atlantic University, USA
김여경 Doshisha University, Japan
김연진 Lund University, Sweden
김영기 (Young-Kee Kim) The University of Chicago, USA
김영롱 Otsuma Women's University, Japan
김영미** (Youngmi Kim) University of Edinburgh, UK
김영민 National Taiwan University, Taiwan
김영준 University of Toronto, Canada
김영지 Stanford University, USA
김영현 Ohio University, USA
김예람 Washington University in St.Louis
김예린 Georgia Institute of Technology, USA
김예원 (Yewon Kim) University of Oxford, UK
김예은 Harvard University, USA
김예은 Showa University of Music, Japan
김요한 Universität Münster, Germany
김용균 Florida State University, USA
김용민 Indiana University Bloomington, USA
김용백 University of Toronto, Canada
김용재 Hawaii Pacific University, USA
김용택 Georgia Institute of Technology, USA
김용현 Binghamton University, USA
김우성 (Wooseong Kim) Stockholm University, Sweden
김우철 University of British Columbia, Canada
김우희 (Woohee Kim)** Harvard University, USA
김욱수 (Wooksoo Kim) University at Buffalo, USA
김원영 Wichita State University, USA
김유민 Brown University, USA
김유신 Yale University, USA
김유정 University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA
김유진 Kingston University, UK
김유혜 The University of Tulsa, USA
김윤의 Texas Tech University, USA
김윤정 International Christian University, Japan
김윤지 The university of Birmingham, UK
김윤하 Humboldt University, Germany
김윤혜(Yunhyae Kim) Harvard University, USA
김윤희 European XFEL, Germany
김은아 (Eun-Ah Kim) Cornell University, USA
김은아 Universität Tübingen, Germany
김은정 (Eunjung Kim) Syracuse University (US)
김은정 Hyogo Earthquake Memorial 21st Century Research Institute, JAPAN
김은지 University of Toronto, Canada
김은총 (Eunchong Kim) NSF/Gemini International Observatory, USA
김은화 Princeton University
김이삭 (YI SAK KIM) Sanford Burnham Prebys Institute
김이석 University at Buffalo, SUNY, USA
김인용 Mayo Clinic, USA
김자은 University of California, Los Angeles, USA
김자현 (Ja Hyun Kim) London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), United Kingdom
김장민 University at Buffalo, USA
김재남 (Jaenam Kim) Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium
김재덕** Jacksonville State University, USA
김재성 Washington University in St.louis
김재현 Macquarie University, Australia
김재현 Macquarie University, Australia
김재형 (Jaehyung Kim) University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, USA
김정민 University of Manitoba, Canada
김정욱 (Jung-Wook Kim) Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics, Germany
김정화 Redriver College, Canada
김정화 University of Nevada Las Vegas, USA
김제인 Rutgers University, USA
김종래 University of Leeds, UK
김종학 National University of Singapore, Singapore
김준수 Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Germany
김준식 University of Toronto, Canada
김준철 Brunel University London, UK
김준형 University of St Andrews, UK
김지나 Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium
김지민 University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
김지민 Jimin Kim Independent scholar
김지연 (Jeeyeon Kim) La Trobe University, Australia
김지원 Creighton University, USA
김지은 University of Leeds, UK
김지현 (Jihyun Kim) University of Utah, USA
김지형 University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA
김지혜 Universities of Salzburg, Austria
김진경 University of Hamburg, Germany
김진협 (Jinhyub Kim) University of Oxford, UK
김창호 University of California, Merced, USA
김창환 Fuller Theological Seminary, USA
김채원 University of the Arts Bremen, Germany
김천일 University of Alberta, Canada
김태성 Technical University of Denmark, Denmark
김태식 Monash University, Malaysia
김태식 Osaka Metropolitan University, JAPAN
김태완 Carnegie Mellon University, USA
김태원 University of Oxford, UK
김태현** (Taehyeon Kim) University of Edinburgh, UK
김필립 (Philip Kim) Harvard University, USA
김하람 Northwestern University, USA
김하령 University of Toronto, Canada
김하림 Curtin University, Australia
김해롤드 (Harold Kim) Georgia Institute of Technology, USA
김해민 Southern Methodist University
김해수 Cornell University, USA
김해은 EPFL, Switzerland
김향숙 Towson University, USA
김현경 Louisiana State University, USA
김현균 The University of Iowa, USA
김현섭 Jackson State University, USA
김현성 Chukyo University, JAPAN
김현수 Meiji University, Japan
김현수 MIT, USA
김현정 The University of Tokyo, Japan
김현준 (Hyunjun Kim) University of Minnesota, USA
김현채 University of Iowa, USA
김형민 (Hyungmin Kim) University of Melbourne, Australia
김형선 Tohoku University, Japan
김형정 Tohoku Gakuin University, Japan
김형준 UTRGV, Texas, USA
김형훈 University of California San Diego
김혜영 Ecole Normale Supérieure, France
김혜영 Universität Freiburg
김혜진 Cornell University, USA
김혜진 Loughborough University, UK
김호현 University at Albany SUNY, USA
김휘연 (Huiyeon Hannah Kim) Stony Brook University, USA
김희전 University of Mary Washington, USA
김희전 University of Mary Washington, USA
나수빈 University of Pennsylvania, USA
나영인 University of Sheffield
나은주 University of Southern California, USA
나형석 (Hyeong Suk Na) University of Missouri, USA
남경림 Baylor University, USA
남기윤 Yale University, USA
남상곤 Azusa Pacific University, USA
남상영 Stony Brook University, USA
남선우(Sunwoo Nam) London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK
남시호 University of North Florida
남애리 Leiden University, The Netherlands
남윤주 University at Buffalo, State University of New York, USA
남윤진 Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Japan
남은렬 Rakuno University, Japan8
남정현 George Mason University, USA
남태현** (Taehyun Nam) Salisbury University, USA
남훈식 University of Michigan, USA
노경호 University of Alabama in Huntsville, USA
노민정 Minjung Noh Lehigh University, USa
노민주 Gakushuin university, Japan
노선주 Université de Bourgogne, France
노수빈(Subin Noh) The University of Tokyo, Japan
노수웅 University of Central Florida
노수현 Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
노연경** University of Southern California, USA
노영아 (Young-Ah Rho) Virginia Tech, USA
노은명 Kumamotogakuen University, Japan
노재은 (Jae-Eun Noh) Australian Catholic University, Australia
노혜영 Kobe college, Japan
노화영 INSERM, France
도나리 University of Alabama, USA
람혼 최정우(Ramhon CHOE Jeong U) ISMAC Paris, FRANCE
로기 앤드류 (Andrew Logie) University of Helsinki, Finland
류재욱 University of Central Lancashire, UK
류제원 Clark University, USA
류주연 Aichi Shukutoku University
류지철 Northern Illinois University, USA
류충희 Fukuoka University, JAPAN
류한솔** Georgia Institute of Technology & Emory University, USA
류현주 The University of Alabama, USA
류희철 Université Panthéon-Sorbonne, France
마이클 니코시야 Cleveland Clinic, USA
명수민 Johns Hopkins University, USA
모성관 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, USA
문서영 University of Oxford, UK
문설주 University of Minnesota, USA
문성식 Baylor University, USA
문솔 Tokyo University of the Arts, JAPAN
문수영 Columbia University, USA
문승균 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong
문은진 Freie Universität Berlin
문재연 (Marcie Mun) Australian National University
문정선 University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
문제웅 The University of Alabama, USA
문창윤 University of Tsukuba, Japan
문형돈 EPFL, Switzerland
문희철 Hitostubashi University, Japan
민경림 University catholic of Lyon (ESTRi), France
민동엽(Dongyup Min) Tsuru University, Japan
민미나 Appalachian State University, USA
민병희 Wayne State University, usa
민보라 Monash University, Australia
민일 (IL MINN) University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, USA
민지선 University of Oregon, USA
민지훈** International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, Austria
민호식 University of Texas at Tyler
박가은 미시간대학교, USA
박강성주 University of Turku, Finland
박건희 Caltech
박광원 Cornell University, USA
박광호 Georgia Institute of Technology, USA
박권식 University of Virginia, USA
박근한 University of Utah, USA
박기동 Louisiana State University, USA
박기현 University of Pennsylvania
박나래 University of Manchester, UK
박노자** (Vladimir Tikhonov) University of Oslo, Norway
박동훈 University of Maryland College Park, USA
박민경 UW-MADISON
박민정 (Mindy Park) The University of Manchester
박병규 University of Virginia, USA
박병열 University of Alberta, Canada
박보경 The London School of Economics and Political Science
박보경 University of Texas at Dallas, USA
박보현** Senzoku gakuen music of collage/Japan
박새미 University of Tuebingen, Germany
박샘이 (Saemyi Park) University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, USA
박서라 Indiana University Bloomington, USA
박성훈 University of Oldenburg, Germany
박세영 London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
박세인 Washington University in St. Louis, USA
박소유 Ohio State University, USA
박소윤 (Soyoon Park) York St John University, UK
박소이 University of Manitoba, Canada
박소정 Washington Univetsity in St.Louis
박수림 NEOMA Business School, France
박수민 루이지애나주립대학교
박수한 Michigan State University Alum, USA
박순천** (Lynne S. Park) University of Auckland, New Zealand
박승빈 University of Alabama, USA
박승현 Harvard University, USA
박애순 (Aesoon Park) Syracuse University
박영아 University of Hawaii, USA
박영희 Queensland University of Technology, Australia
박예정 (Yea Jung Park) Saint Louis University, USA
박예진 Baylor College of Medicine, USA
박유경 Nagasaki University of Foreign Studies, JAPAN
박유라 Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena, Germany
박유진 (Yoojin Park) Imperial College London, UK
박은비 Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan
박은성 Tennessee Tech University, USA
박정란(Jeongran Park) Aichi University, Japan
박정언 University of California, San Diego
박제욱 Oak Ridge National Laboratory
박종구 Texas State University, USA
박종후(Park, Jonghoo) Doshisha University, Japan
박주영 (Jooyoung Park) KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
박주희 George Mason University, USA
박지수 (Jisu Park) The Pennsylvania State University, USA
박지숙 University of South Florida
박지영 The University of Texas at Austin, USA
박지원 Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron, Germany
박지원 University of Birmingham, UK
박지혜 The University of Tokyo, Japan
박지희 Hitotsubashi University, JAPAN
박진영 IARC, France
박진호 Georgia Tech, USA
박찬영 University of Zurich, Switzerland
박찬형** UW-Madison, USA
박창원 Brunel University London, UK
박초아 University College London, UK
박현서 Joshibi University of Art and Design
박현진 Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering and Bioeconomy, Germany
박형준 National University of Singapore
박혜린 University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
박혜린 University of Massachusetts Amherst, USA
박혜윤 (Hyeyoon Park) University of Stirling, UK
박홍준 University of Birmingham, UK
박효원 (Hyowon Park) University of Illinois at Chicago, USA
박효준 Utah State University, USA
박희주 National Film and Television School, UK
반주리 (Ju Ly Ban) CUNY GRADUATE CENTER, USA
반지영 University of California, Davis, USA
방미영 Meijigakuin University, Japan
방현정 (BANG HyunJung) Kyushu University, Japan
배건준 Beijing Normal University, China
배경윤 (Keung Yoon Bae) Georgia Institute of Technology, USA
배민정 University of Fukui,Japan
배민주 University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
배상민 (Sangmin Bae) Northeastern Illinois University, USA
배소윤 University of Pennsylvania, USA
배원빈 University of Notre Dame, USA
배진선 Carleton University, Canada
배진태 New York University, USA
배채연 Leiden University, the Netherlands
배하은 London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK
배해솔 University at Albany, SUNY, USA
백설 Tsinghua University, CHINA
백시진 University of Toronto
백은정 University of Hawaii at Manoa
백정욱 SUNY Binghamton, USA
백현우 Neuchâtel, Suisse
백형주 (BAEK HYUNGJOO) Osaka University, Japan
변규덕 National University of Singapore, Singapore
변수용 (Soo-yong Byun) Pennsylvania State University, USA
변영건 University of Warwick, UK
변재원 KU LEUVEN, BELGIUM
변재환 Wichita State University, USA
봉희종 University of Michigan, USA
서경원 Australian National University, Australia
서리라 Technically University of Munich, Germany
서민우 Pannasastra University of Cambodia, Cambodia
서민정 Showa Women's University, JAPAN
서보경 Keio University, JAPAN
서성석** (Ambrose Seo) University of Kentucky, USA
서영일 (Alex Seo) Univeresity of Melbourne, Australia
서영준 Cornell University, USA
서우혁 (Seo Woohyeok) London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK
서원익 國立成功大學，台灣
서윤아 Ritsumeikan University, Japan
서준우 University of California--Berkeley, USA
서현구 (SEO Hyunkoo) HOSEI University, JAPAN
서희정 (Hee-Jong Seo) Ohio University, USA
석지윤 University of Connecticut
성기원 (Ki Won Sung) KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
성명원 London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
성지은 University of Toronto, Canada
성호경 MIT, USA
손고운 UCSF, USA
손미영 University of Texas Health San Antonio, USA
손민웅 University of Kentucky, USA
손병환 George Mason University, USA
손상길 DESY, Germany
손상모 (Sangmo Tony Sohn) Space Telescope Science Institute, USA
손선애 Universität Bonn, Germany
손세희 Ohio State of University, USA
손영석 California State University Long Beach, USA
손정식 University of Leeds, UK
손정원 (Jung Won Sonn)** University College London, UK
손주경 Heidelberg University, Germany
손지원 State University of New York at Buffalo, USA
손지윤 Ghent University, Belgium
송경원 California College of the Arts, USA
송아라(Ara Song) TU Berlin
송예은 Hochschule für Bildende Künste Dresden
송유나 University of Texas at Austin, USA
송은서 일본, 일본전자전문학교
송은영 Clark University, USA
송은진 Universität Münster
송은혜 Université de Rennes 2, France
송인석** (Inseok Song) University of Georgia, USA
송지영 (Jay Song) Australian National University, Australia
송지원 University of Edinburgh, UK
송지은 Johns Hopkins Medicine, USA
송진영 University at Buffalo, Japan
송희수 Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium
신동수 Ritumeikan Center for korean Studies, Japan
신동일 University of Maryland, USA
신명직 Kumamoto-Gakuen University, Japan
신명훈 University of Tuebingen, Germany
신민재 University of Bristol, UK
신상현 Comenius University, Slovakia
신선우 Oakland University, USA
신성영 (Sungyoung Shin) Monash University, Australia
신송연 (Songyon Shin) Southeast Missouri State University, USA
신수나 Cincinnati Children's Hospital, USA
신수련** (Su Ryon Shin) Harvard University, USA
신아름 Tsinghua University, China
신영기 Mcmaster University, Canada
신예섭 Heinlich-Heine Universität, Germany
신용윤 (Yongyun Shin) Virginia Commonwealth University, USA
신유정 Technical University of Denmark, Denmark
신윤창 Université de Genève
신은주 The University of Tokyo, Japan
신정윤 University of Toronto, Canada
신정현 Georgia Institute of Technology, USA
신정훈 Free University of Berlin, Germany
신지연 Ochanomizu University, Japan
신지원 Bielefeld University, Germany
신지원 Kanda University of International Studies, Japan
신지윤 (Chi-Yun Shin) Sheffield Hallam University, UK
신해수(Haesoo Shin) McGill University, Canada
신현방 (Hyun Bang Shin) London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
신혜리 Musician, Germany
신혜진 University of Hawaii at Manoa
신희륜 Bard College, USA
신희주 University of St Andrews, UK
심다미 Lund university, Sweden
심명보 Tsinghua University, China
심민주 Bielefeld University
심상인 Osaka University, Japan
심소호 Cornell University, USA
심우진 Kyoto University, Japan
심윤필 University of Texas at El Paso
안민구 University of Bristol, UK
안민영 University of Arizona, USA
안선영 Sunyoung Ahn University of Toronto, Canada
안선하 University of Glasgow, Scotland, UK
안성호 University of Central Florida, USA
안연선 Goethe University Frankfurt
안영 University of Pennsylvania, USA
안은별(Eunbyul Ahn) University of Tokyo, JAPAN
안정원 (Jungwon Ahn) St. Cloud State University, USA
안종은 (Chong Eun Ahn) Central Washington University, USA
안종철 (Jong-Chol An) Ca' Foscari University of Venice, Italy
안지나 Okinawa international university, Japan
안지현 University of Washington Tacoma, USA
안창혜 (Changhye Ahn) Rutgers University, USA
안철현(Chulhyun Ahn) Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, USA
안혜원 Southern Wesleyan University
안효진 University of Central Lancashire
안희경** University of Edinburgh, UK
양나연 University of North Texas
양명지 University of Hawai'i-Manoa, USA
양성운 Boston University, USA
양소희 UCL, UK
양수정 Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
양시문 (Stephen Yang) UW-Madison, USA
양은혜 Cornell University, USA
양인실 (Insil Yang) Iwate university, Japan
양정희 London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
양주연 University of New South Wales, Australia
양판석(Panseok Yang) University of Manitoba, Canada
어대건** Harvard University, USA
엄부연 Arc institute, USA
엄석인 University of Tsukuba, Japan
엄치용 (Chi-Yong Eom) Cornell University
엄태연 Université Paris-Nanterre
엄혜경 The University of Liverpool, UK
여다연 Hochschule für Bildende Künste Dresden, Germany
여사라 University of Arizona, USA
여정원 University of Central Florida, USA
여혜수 University of Arkansas, USA
연재훈 (YEON Jaehoon) SOAS University of London, UK
염한엽 (Han-Yup Yum) University of Wollongong, Australia
오광성 University of Nebraska Omaha
오광욱 SUNY at Buffalo, USA
오대환 Meijo University, JAPAN
오동원 National University of Singapore, Singapore
오상순 (Sang Soon Oh) Cardiff University, UK
오선진 The University of Tokyo
오성식 (Seongshik Oh) Rutgers University, USA
오세연 Kanto Gakuin University, Japan
오세원 University of South Carolina
오세종 (Se-Jong OH) University of Ryukyus, Japan
오승훈 Durham University, UK
오요한 (Yoehan Oh) Yale University, USA
오윤화** SOAS University of London, UK
오인제 Doshisha University, Japan
오재훤(Jewheon Oh) Meiji University, Japan
오정선 University of Wisconsin - Madison, USA
오종원 The University of Texas at Austin, USA
오주현 University of Minnesota Twin Cities, USA
오학수 Hosei University, Japan
오형우 WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management, Germany
오형우 WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management, Germany
온성권 Carnegie Mellon University, USA
용환미 Johns Hopkins University, USA
우은희 (Eun Hee Woo) Josai International University, Japan
우종석 University of South Florida, USA
우채림 (Chaelim Woo) Waseda University, Japan
원신애** KU LEUVEN, Belgium
원준석** Freie Universität Berlin, Germany
원진하 University of Tübingen, Germany
원현우** University of Wisconsin-Madison
원혜정 UNC Chapel Hill, USA
유가을 UC Irvine, USA
유경수 University of Minnesota, USA
유경현 University of Tokyo, Japan
유민영 Simon Fraser University, Canada
유소윤 New York University, USA
유송희 LMU Munich, Germany
유승연 Caltech, USA
유영주 University of Michigan, USA
유은실 University of Central Florida, USA
유은영 North Carolina Central University, USA
유인숙 Tokai University, Japan
유재중 Youngstown State University
유주연 Columbia University, USA
유지영 Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, Germany
유지용 Duke University, USA
유지희 Technical University of Munich, Germany
유찬주 Cornell University
유현정 (Hyunjung Yoo)** University College London, UK
윤 문구 Tokyo University of Social Welfare, Japan
윤가원 Missouri State University, USA
윤다운 TU Wien, Austria
윤다희 DePauw University, USA
윤동혁 Princeton University
윤미나 Oak Ridge National Laboratory, USA
윤병준 Texas A&M University, USA
윤솔빈 Caltech
윤수미 Fukuoka University, Japan
윤아영 Indiana University Indianapolis
윤영주 University of California San Francisco, USA
윤예승 University of Hawaii at Manoa
윤운종 University of Washington Bothell
윤재원 Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany
윤정연 SLU, Sweden
윤지수 Oklahoma state university, USA
윤지인 JIIN YUN London School of Economics and Social Science (LSE), UK
윤진영 Queen's University, Canada
윤창규 Cornell University, USA
윤채원 Max Planck Institute, Germany
윤태은 (Jessie Yoon) Cornell University, USA
윤형진 Tennessee Technological University, USA
윤혜림 Autonomous University of Barcelona, Spain
윤홍기 (Hong-key Yoon) University of Auckland, New Zealand
윤환식 University of Alabama, USA
이강상 University of Central Florida, USA
이강진 Universität Erfurt, Deutschland
이건성 Southern Wesleyan University, USA
이겨레 Leiden University Radboud University, The Netherlands
이경선 University of Arkansas at Little Rock, USA
이경수 Purdue University, USA
이경식 (K. Samuel Lee) Claremont School of Theology
이경원 (Kyeongwon Lee) University of Maryland, USA
이경은 University of Hawaii at Manoa
이경희 Independent researcher, Denmark
이고은 DePauw University
이관승** University of Houston Victoria
이광호** (Kwangho Lee) Keio University, Japan
이근혁 École Pratique des Hautes Études, Université PSL (Paris Sciences & Lettres)
이금강 independent, USA
이금비 Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Spain
이금종 University of Queensland
이길하 Emory University, USA
이나경 (Nakyung Lee) Kyushu University, Japan
이나경 University of Houston, USA
이다은** National University of Singapore, Singapore
이덕형 Asbury University, USA
이도영 (Do Young Lee) University of Oslo, Norway
이동주 UNSW, Australia
이동훈 University of Michigan, USA
이명운 Drexel University, USA
이명희 Michigan State University, USA
이미나 American University, USA
이미숙 (Misook Lee) Otsuma Women's University, Japan
이미정 (Lee, Mi-jeong) Université de Montréal, Canada
이민교 California Institute of Technology
이민영 (Min Young Lee) University of Kentucky
이민주 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA
이민진 (Lee Minjin) Rikkyo University, Japan
이민희 The University of Edinburgh, UK (Scotland)
이보람 London School of Economics, UK
이보미 University of Arkansas, USA
이보연 (Boyeun Lee) University of Exeter, UK
이보윤 Queen's University, Canada
이산하 University of Zurich, Switzerland
이상엽 University of Pittsburgh, USA
이상준 City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
이서영 Ohio State University, USA
이석기 Youngstown State University, USA
이선빈 (Sunbinn Lee) Harvard University, USA
이선옥 University of Groningen, Nederlands
이성수 (Sung Soo Lee) University of Toronto, Canada
이성식 McMaster University, Canada
이성애 (Sung-Ae Lee) Macquarie University, Australia
이성원 (SungWon Yoon-Lee) The Pennsylvania State University, USA
이성윤 Middle Tennessee State University, USA
이세민 (Semin Lee) Louisiana State University, USA
이세하 (Seha Lee) University of Potsdam, Germany
이세환 University of Notre Dame
이세희 UC Berkeley
이소연 Indiana University, USA
이소정 University of Tennessee
이수민 Hiroshima University
이수민 Universität Bonn, Germany
이수범 New York Genome Center, USA
이수정 Jet Propulsion Laboratory, USA
이수정 University of Michigan
이수지 Tokai University, Japan
이수현 (Su-Hyun Lee) Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
이수현 Eberhard Karls Universität Tübingen, Germany
이순이 Mercy University, USA
이슬샘 York University, Toronto, Canada
이슬아 University of Minnesota, USA
이슬아 (Seul A Lee) Universität Vechta, Germany
이승민 Paris 8 University, France
이승원 University of Cincinnati, USA
이승은 University of Massachusetts Lowell, USA
이승은 University of St Andrews, UK
이승익 Jagiellonian University, Poland
이승주 Princeton University
이승주 Wichita State University, USA
이승헌** (Seunghun Lee) University of Virginia, USA
이승현 University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, USA
이승호 Georgia Institute of Technology
이승환 University of Leeds, UK
이시우 UC Berkeley
이시헌 University of Hamburg, Germany
이실라 Heinrich-Heine-Universität Düsseldorf
이아람 University of Debrecen, Hungary
이아롱 York University, Canada
이아름 University of Maryland, USA
이아현 (Ah-Hyun Angela Lee) Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany
이안지영 Thompson Rivers University, Canada
이앤드리아 Austin Peay State University, USA
이연수 (Yeonsu Lee) University of Leeds, UK
이연우 San Diego State University, USA
이연주 Los Alamos National Laboratory, USA
이영롱** University of Toronto, Canada
이영삼 University of Kentucky, USA
이영서 University of Oxford, UK
이영주 Smith College
이영채** Keisen University, Japan
이예린** London Studio Centre, Middlesex University, UK
이예슬 University of California, San Diego
이예원 (Yewon Andrea Lee) University of Tübingen
이예지 Hitotsubashi University, JAPAN
이예지 La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), USA
이예지** New York University
이우진 Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany
이원근(Wonkeun Lee) University of Hawaii, USA
이원주 Hokkaido University, Japan
이위정 Vanderbilt University, USA
이유경 (Youkyung Lee) The University of Texas at Austin, USA
이유나 University at Albany, USA
이유재 (You Jae Lee) University of Tuebingen, Germany
이윤아 University of Brighton, UK
이윤정 University of Bristol, UK
이윤주 University of Texas at Austin, USA
이윤지 Rikkyo University, Japan
이윤지 Ritsumeikan University, Japan
이윤지 University of Oxford, UK
이은성 University of Pennsylvania
이은실 (Eunsil Lee) University at Buffalo, USA
이은영 (Eun Young Lee) University of Kentucky, USA
이은영 Central Washington University, USA
이은정 (Eun Jeong Lee) NYC College of Technology of CUNY, USA
이은지 University of Tokyo, Japan
이은지 University of St Andrews, Scotland
이은진 (Eunjin Lee Tracy)** University of Missouri, USA
이은진(Eunjin Lee) UCLA, USA
이인구 University of California, San Diego
이인석** University College Loncon, UK
이인엽 (Inyeop Lee) Tennessee Tech University, USA
이자연** University of Gothenburg, Sweden
이재규 (Jae-Kyoo Lee) Freie Universität Berlin, Germany
이재연 Baylor College of Medicine
이재욱 Leiden University, Netherlands
이재운** SUNY-Buffalo, USA
이재하** Caltech, USA
이정연 The University of Tokyo, JAPAN
이정연 University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
이정우 Chulalongkorn University, Thailand
이정은 UIUC, USA
이정이 (Jeongyi Lee) Kennesaw State University, USA
이정현 Louisiana State University, USA
이정훈 Baylor University, USA
이주연 Cleveland Clinic
이주연 (Juyeon Lee) University of Waterloo, Canada
이주엽 (Joo-Yup Lee) University of Toronto, Canada
이주원 University of Georgia, USA
이주헌 Midwestern State University, USA
이주헌 Tennessee Tech University, USA
이주희 (LEE, Juhee) Waseda University, JAPAN
이준우** SIGO, China
이중우 (Jungwoo Lee) Princeton University
이지선 University of British Columbia, Canada
이지애 California State University Long Beach, USA
이지우 London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
이지원 University at Albany, SUNY, USA
이지윤 Monash University, Australia
이지형 ETH Zürich, Switzerland
이진 University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA
이진 (Yhee, Jean) Institut Politik und Kultur, Germany
이진경 University of Missouri, USA
이진금 Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany
이진수 University of Manchester, UK
이진아 (Jinah Lee) Keio University, Japan
이진아 Boston College, USA
이진아 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA
이하린 Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences, Germany
이하빈** (Habin Lee) Brunel University of London, UK
이하은 Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium
이한구 Max Planck Institute, Germany
이한빈 University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
이한얼 (Harold Lee) Pennsylvania State University, USA
이한희** (Han Lee) University of Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand
이해담 Hochschule für Gestaltung Offenbach am Main
이향진 (Hyangjin Lee) Rikkyo University, Japan
이현(Hyun, Lee) Université catholique de l'ouest, France
이현경 Tokai University, Japan
이현우 University of Utah
이현정 Universität Leipzig, Germany
이혜원 (Haeweon Yi) University of Manchester, UK
이혜지 (Hye Ji Erica Lee) Te Ara Whakawhiti Massey University College, Auckland, New Zealand
이혜진 Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany
이홍미 Purdue University, USA
이화윤(Hwayoon Lee) The London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
이효진 Ca' Foscari University
이희승 (Hee-Seung Irene Lee) University of Auckland, New Zealand
이희영 University at Albany, SUNY, USA
이희종 Purdue University, USA
인명호 (Myung-Ho In) Mayo Clinic, USA
임기훈 University of Iowa, USA
임동우 Tsuda University, Japan
임미선 WZB Berlin Social Science Center, Germany
임미주 (Mijoo LIM) Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Japan
임성수 Calvin University, USA
임소진 University of Central Lancashire, UK
임숙 St. Catherine University, USA
임예건 California Institute of Technology
임우영 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong
임유경 Erasmus University Medical Center, Netherlands
임유경 University of Sheffield, UK
임은지 Imperial College London, UK
임은진 University College London
임자은 (Jaeun Lim) Cornell University, USA
임재모** UCLouvain, Belgium
임재연 University of Texas at Austin, USA
임준수 (Joon Soo Lim) Syracuse University, USA
임지연 California Institute of the Arts
임지호 Stanford University, USA
임진명 City, University of London
임진혁 Université Paris-Saclay, France
임희웅 Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, USA
장명준** University of Oxford, UK
장수연 EPFL, Switzerland
장승순 Georgia Institute of Technology
장연주 Cornell University, USA
장영인 Binghamton University, SUNY, USA
장예은 Washington University in St. Louis, USA
장용석 California State University, San Bernardino, USA
장원용 University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, USA
장윤향 Saga women's junior college, Japan
장은희 University of South Australia, Australia
장재일 Saxion University, Netherlands
장진성 Mayo Clinic, USA
장진혁 National Sun Yat-sen University, Taiwan
장찬용 Silvec Biologics, USA
장하림 University of Tokyo
장하림 University of Hamburg, Germnay
장한빛 TU Eindhoven, the Netherlands
장현경 University of Sheffield
장현우 미시간대학교, USA
장현정 (Hyeonjeong Seo Jang) Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil
장희경 University of Duisbrug-Essen, Germany
전미현 York University
전민지 University of Oxford, UK
전성민 Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
전성민 Vancouver Institute for Evangelical Worldview, Canada
전순영 (Soon Yung Jun) A National Lab, USA
전승희 Boston College, USA
전신영 University of Missouri, USA
전영선 Max-Planck Institute, Germany
전용근 National Central University, Taiwan
전철희 Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania
전태호 Hokusei Gakuen University, JAPAN
전현진 University of Maryland Baltimore, USA
전혜원 King's College London, UK
전홍기 Duke University, USA
정가경 Columbia college
정가람 Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Science, Germany
정가영 UC Davis, USA
정다은 Baylor College of Medicine, USA
정동혁 University for the Creative Arts, UK
정동희 (Donghui Jeong) Penn State University, USA
정라리 University of California, San Diego
정레베카 University of Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand
정문정 University of Chicago
정보람 (Boram Jeong) University of Colorado Denver
정선경 University of Mary Hardin Baylor
정성경 Wuppertal University, Germany
정성필 University of Toronto, Canada
정세경 Tokyo university, japan
정세연 Louisiana State University, USA
정수진 Sujin Jung Indiana University Bloomington, USA
정승연 University of California, Irvine, USA
정승호 Ho Chi Minh City University of Education
정신지 (Jung, Sin Ji) The University of Melbourne, Australia
정아름 Arizona State University, USA
정연 Sorbonne Université
정연우 Bergen community college
정연웅 (Yeonwoong Jung) University of Central Florida, USA
정예지 University of Toronto, Canada
정용국 KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden
정우목** Wisconsin-Madison, USA
정우조 University of Tokyo, JAPAN
정유미 UCL
정유영 (Youyoung Jung) EHESS(École Haute des Études en Sciences Sociales), Paris, France
정윤원 UCSD, USA
정의진 University of Kansas, USA
정인경 Saga Women's Junior College, JAPAN
정인영 Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway
정인태 Space Telescope Science Institute, USA
정임숙 (Imsuk Jung) University for Foreigners of Siena, Italy
정장욱 Louisiana State University, USA
정재광 Yale University
정재숙 (Jae-sook Cheong) University of Bayreuth, Germany
정재영 University of Central Lancashire, UK
정정훈 Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Germany
정제인 Emory University, USA
정종우 Georgia State University
정종철 University of Kentucky, USA
정주하(Jooha Jung) Harvard University, USA
정주희 Heidelberg University, Germany
정지수 London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
정지연 Central Washington University, USA
정지정 The Ohio State University, USA
정지현 Duke University
정청세** Davidson College, USA
정하은 University of Arizona, USA
정한나 Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Germany
정한모 Hokkaido University, Japan
정현주 University of Kentucky, USA
정현중 University of Alberta, Canada
정현환 Baylor College of Medicine, USA
정혜빈 Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
정혜승 University at Buffalo, USA
정혜지 University of Oklahoma
정홍배 OSEL/FDA, USA
정희경 Johannes Gutenberg-Universität Mainz, Germany
조가희 University of Sheffield, UK
조건우 Princeton University
조경찬 Purdue University, USA
조규동 교아이가쿠엔마에바시국제대학, Japan
조명신 Indiana University, Bloomington
조민 Feinstein graduate school of cinema, USA
조민서 Imperial College London, UK
조별하 Dong-Eui Institute of Technology
조삼상 International Christian University, Japan
조서연 Macalester College, USA
조서연 University of Tokyo, Japan
조성문 Washington university in St.Louis
조성수 Midwestern State University, USA
조성엽 University of Munich, Germany
조성준 University of Oxford
조세진 Osaka University, Osaka, Japan
조수철 Indiana University, USA
조승규** National University of Singapore, Singapore
조승종 Texas Tech University, USA
조연주 University of Texas at Tyler
조연화 Université Paris Nanterre
조영원 (Youngwon Cho) St. Francis Xavier University, Canada
조원형 (Cho Wonhyong) Freie Universität Berlin, Germany
조윤명 Indiana University Bloomington, USA
조은지 Boston College, USA
조정훈 (Junghun Cho) State University of New York at Buffalo, USA
조하연 (Hayeon Cho) LSE, UK
조하영 Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, USA
조현각 (Hyunkag Cho) Michigan State University, USA
조현지 Sorbonne Université
조현지** Trinity College Dublin, Ireland
조형진** (Hyoung Jin Cho) University of Central Florida, USA
조혜수 (Cho Hyesu) Tokyo University of the Arts, Japan
조혜진 Simon Fraser University, Canada
조호진 Texas Tech University, USA
조효림 (Hyorim Joe) University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
주강현 University of Bern, Switzerland
주승섭 (Sungsub Choo) San Diego State University, USA
주우정 (Woojeong Joo) Nagoya University, Japan
주지은 EPFL, Switzerland
주해연 (Hae Yeon Choo) University of Toronto, Canada
주형숙** Bowling Green State University, USA
주혜정 Claflin University, USA
지승경** University of Minnesota USA
지재훈 Princeton University
지하나 York St John University, UK
진보람 Washington University in St. Louis
진소연 Technical University of Munich, Germany
진수민 Karolinska Institute, Sweden
차민지 King's College London, UK
차인하 (Inha Cha) Georgia Institute of Technology, USA
채상원** University of Oxford, UK
채승훈 University of Leeds, UK
채인석 Senshu University, Japan
채희창 Heechang Chae Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn
천은정 Syracuse University, USA
천하늘 National University of Singapore
최가영 University College London, UK
최경희 (Kyeong-Hee Choi) The University of Chicago, USA
최기백 Cornell University, USA
최남주 (Namjoo Choi) University of Kentucky, USA
최말순 National Chengchi University, Taiwan
최문희 Chukyo University, JAPAN
최미라 Yale University, USA
최미선 Claremont School of Theology, USA
최미숙 University of Groningen, the Netherlands
최병욱 University of Minnesota, USA
최보르미 National University of Singapore
최상현 University of Chicago, USA
최서영 Stetson University, USA
최석준 University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
최선경(Sunkung Choi) University of Groningen, The Netherlands
최선경(Sunkung Choi) University of Groningen, The Netherlands
최성문** Yokohama National University, Japan
최성은 University of Queensland, Australia
최성희 Osaka-sangyo university, JAPAN
최아름 Colorado College
최여진 University of Tsukuba, Japan
최영래** Florida International University, USA
최영옥 University of Kentucky, USA
최예린 (Yerin Choe) Hitotsubashi University, Japan
최예솔 University of California, Davis
최요한 University of Kentucky, USA
최원준 Universität Tübingen, Germany
최원진 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, USA
최유미 La Réunion University, France
최유미 베를린
최윤석 Texas A&M University
최은경 University of Maryland, USA
최은상 National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, USA
최은실 University of British Columbia, Canada
최은주 (Eunjoo Choi) Murray State University, USA
최은철 University of Southern California, USA
최의현 Georgia Institute of Technology
최인석 University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College
최인석 University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College, USA
최재훈 University of Maryland, USA
최정실 Cleveland State University, USA
최정훈 (Jeonghun Choi) Harvard University, University of Tokyo
최종우 (Chongwoo Choe) Monash University, Australia
최종원 Vancouver Institute for Evangelical Worldview, Canada
최중식 Pennsylvania State University, USA
최지연 (Jiyeon Choi) Ankara Üniversitesi, TURKEY
최지영 (JI Young Choi) Ohio Wesleyan University, USA
최지우 Technical University of Munich, Germany
최지웅 (Gi Woong Choi) University of Cincinnati, USA
최지유 Université de Strasbourg, France
최지지 (Gigi Choi) University of Sheffield, UK
최지지 University of Sheffield, UK
최지현 University of Nottingham, UK
최태원 Senshu University, Japan
최하니** Rutgers University, USA
최하진 Bowling Green State University, USA
최현덕 Universität Tübingen
최흥재 Cardiff University, UK
추교성** Youngstown State University, USA
추요한 Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA
추효정 Emory University
태유진 JGU Mainz, Germany
표선경 Washington University in St. Louis, USA
하경균 (Gyeong-Gyun Ha) King's College London, UK
하성희 University of Chicago, USA
하용현 Yale University, USA
하채연 Yale University, USA
하현수 Princeton University
한건수 McGill University, Canada
한규영 (Kyu Young Han) University of Central Florida, USA
한규현 University of Rhode Island
한길수** (Gil-Soo Han) Monash University, Australia
한누리 University Hospital of Zürich, Switzerland
한동균 (DongGyun Han) Royal Holloway, University of London
한상은 Simon Fraser University, Canada
한상훈 University of Basel, Switzerland
한성림 University of California, San Diego
한성주 Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research - UFZ, Germany
한솔 Cornell University, USA
한송열 The University of Alabama, USA
한승진 McMaster University, Canada
한영주 Vancouver Institute of Evangelical Worldview, CANADA
한용덕 University og Illinois Chicago
한우경 Tokyo University of the Arts, Japan
한윤애 Leiden University, the Netherlands
한은하 Monash University, Australia
한종은 (Jong-Eun Han) University at Buffalo, USA
한주경 McMaster University, Canada
한지우 Jiwoo Han Columbia University, USA
한혜원 Western University
함주희 University Arts of London, UK
허성구(SungKu Heo) Imperial College London, UK
허성국 University of Virginia
허성원 (Sungwon Heo) University of California, Davis, USA
허우녕 The Rockefeller University, USA
허유진 Penn State University, USA
허은채 London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UK
허찬희 Chanhee Heo** Stanford University, USA
허창 Niagara University, USA
현민희 SLAC-Stanford Univ./Rubin Observatory
현정임 University of Turku
형 린 (Rin HYEONG) Tunghai University, Taiwan
홍남명 (Nammyoung Hong) Technical University, Germany
홍다솜** University of Oxford, UK
홍석영 Ohio university, USA
홍석화 University of Hawaii at Hilo, USA
홍수진 Hokkaido university, Japan
홍승혜 University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, USA
홍예은 University at Albany, SUNY, USA
홍윤신 HONG Yunshin) Okinawa University, Japan
홍지소 University of Pennsylvania, USA
홍지연 (Jean Hong) University of Michigan, USA
홍진국 Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
홍찬영 (Ted Hong) University of Cincinnati (alum)/a Global Pharma r&d (current), USA
홍혜원 Okayama University of Science, Japan
홍혜원 (Hyewon Hong) University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA
황민석 Goethe-University Frankfurt am Main, Germany
황민태 University of Bristol
황민태 University of Bristol, UK
황성빈 Rikkyo University, Japan
황성혜 Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany
황수경 University of Sydney, Australia
황숙진 Université Paris Nanterre
황은경 SUNY at New Paltz, USA
황인준 University of Oxford, UK
황인택 Tampere Peace Research Institute, Finland
황종현 Princeton University
황준서 Juneseo Hwang Universität Hamburg, Germany
황현태 University of Kentucky, USA
황혜림 Osnabrück University, Germany
Adam Bohnet King's University College at Western, Canada
Ahlem Faraoun University of Manchester, UK
Akino Oshiro University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany
Anders Riel Müller** University of Stavanger, Norway
Andreas Schirmer Palacký University Olomouc, Czech Republic
Andrew Gambardella University of Tokyo, Japan
Andy Jackson Monash University, Australia
Antonio Fiori Università di Bologna, Italia
Antonio Fiori** Bologna University, Italy
Birgit Geipel University of Tuebingen, Germany
Boyoung Chang University of Alberta, Canada
Caroline Yoon, University of Auckland, New Zealand
Chungwook Sim University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Chunsik Lee University of North Florida, USA
Daniel Pieper Monash University
Daniel Pieper Monash University
Donghyun Lim University of Manitoba, Canada
Dongwon Shin Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Edward Kwon Northern Kentucky University, USA
Esther Shin Illinois State University
Esther Song University of Bergen, Norway
Euijin Hur University of Ljubljana, Slovenia
Euisuk Sung New York City College of Technology of CUNY, USA
Eunhee Koo University of Mainz, Germany
Eunji Kim Columbia University, USA
Eunji Oh University of Pennsylvania, USA
eunjin kim musashino art university,MAU
Florian Pölking Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany
Grace Park Ball State University, USA
Graeme Reynolds University of Chicago, USA
Gyu-Ho Shin University of Illinois Chicago
Ha Min Jung University of Oxford, UK
Han Kang (강한) University of Toronto, Canada
Heehyun Jung Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg
HK Chun UML, USA
Hoeseok Yang Santa Clara University, USA
Hosub Hwang (황호섭) University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA
Huijong Han European XFEL, Germany
HwaYoung Kim Cornell University, USA
Hyemin Han University of Alabama, USA
Hyemin Park** University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA
Hyeyoung Woo Portland State University
Hyungsoo Kim University of Kentucky, USA
Hyunji Yu University of California San Diego
Hyunju Park University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign
Hyunsu Jeong Ludwig-Maximilian-Universität, München, Deutschland
Impeach and Punish Yoon Seok-yeol Karl Mata Hipol, Emily Carr University of Art + Design, Canada
Inchul Jung Autonomous University of Madrid, Spain
Isaac Cho Utah State University, USA
Jacee Cho University of Wisconsin Madison USA
Jaeeun Kim University of Michigan, USA
James A. Foley University of Sheffield, UK
Jamie Doucette** University of Manchester, UK
Jeehyae Chung University of Michigan
Jeon Lee UT Southwestern Medical Center, USA
Jeong Yun Choi Heidelberg University
Jeongwoo Lee New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA
Jisoo Kim University of Cambridge
Jisun Yu Concordia University, Canada
Jisung Lee Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, USA
Jiwoo Kim Academy of Media Arts Cologne
Jiwoo Kim Academy of Media Arts Cologne
Joan Cho Wesleyan University, USA
Joan Cho Wesleyan University, USA
Jojo Lee** LSE, UK
Joseph Jeong University of Arizona
Kathryn Furlong Université de Montréal, Canada
Kazuki Morita Doshisha University, Japan
Kevin Gray University of Sussex, UK
Kevin Park University of Toronto, Canada
Kim Hye Ran HSE University, Russia
Kwan Yi Eastern Kentucky University, USA
Kyong-Ah Kwon University of Oklahoma, USA
Kyoung Eun Lee University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA
Kyung Min Bae University of the Philippines
Kyunyoung Shim Burg Giebichenstein Kunsthochschule Halle, Germany
Laam Hae York University
Lami Kim Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
Larry Lustig University of Maryland (UMUC) 은퇴, USA
Lee ankoo Okayama University, Japan
Lee Young Mi Universidad Nacional del Altiplano, Peru
Lene Myong University of Stavanger, Norway
Lily Jin Goldsmiths, University of London
Lumi Kang University of California San Diego
Magnus Andersen Uppsala University, Sweden
Maja Lee Langvad University of Southern Denmark, DK
Martin Gehlmann Ruhr-Universität Bochum, Germany
Mathieu Berbiguier Carnegie Mellon University, USA
Matty Wegehaupt** Lawrence University, USA
Michin Hong (홍미진) Indiana University, USA
Mihye Cho Waseda University (Japan)
Mihye Won Monash University
Mi-Jeong Lee Université de Montréal, Canada
Mijin Choi Texas State University, USA
Minhyea Lee University of Colorado Boulder, USA
Minji Son Ruhr Universität Bochum, Germany
Minjung KIM Université Paris Cité
Misuk Yun, University of Manitoba, Canada
Misung Jo University of Kentucky, USA
Moon-Sook Woo University of Michigan, USA
Nami Ha Georgia Institute of Technology, USA
Namkee G. Choi University of Texas at Austin, USA
Nan Kim University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA
Nan Sook Park University of South Florida, USA
Owen Miller SOAS University of London, UK
Patrick Bond University of Johannesburg, South Africa
Patrick Vierthaler Kyoto University, Japan
Pyounghwa Park Wistar Institute, USA
Richard Kim University of California, Davis
Robert J. Fouser Independent Scholar
SAEJI, CedarBough Busan National University
Sanghoon Shin University of Maryland, USA
Sara Koopman Kent State University
Seeun chun London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
Seoyoyng An** University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Seulbi Lee Heriot-Watt University, UK
Seungjoo Yoon Carleton College, USA
So Young Sohn University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Soh-young Choi TU Darmstadt, Germany
Sohyun Kim University of Bonn, Germany
Sojung Lim Utat State University, USA
Son uisub Hitotubashi University, Japan
Soo hyang kang Tokyo University, japan
Soo Hyun Byun McMaster University, Canada
Soojeong Lee University of Arizona
SOO-KYUNG LEE** SUNY-Buffalo, USA
Soo-Yeon Yoon Sonoma State University
Sujin Kim University of Kentucky, USA
Sungho Park University of Alabama, USA
Sungik Yang Arizona State University, USA
Susette Min University of California, Davis
Taegyun Lim** Harvard University, USA
Todoroki Hiroshi APU, Japan
Vicki Sung-yeon Kwon University of Toronto, Canada
Vitnarae Kang** Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Woon-Hong Yeo Georgia Tech
Yehzee Ryoo University of Wisconsin-Madison
Yenn Lee SOAS University of London, UK
Yerin Yoon Boston College
Yoojin Lee-Williams Houston Community College, TX
Yoojung Kim University of California, Los Angeles, USA
Yooneun Lee University of Dayton
Yoonkyung Lee University of Toronto, Canada
Young Jung George Mason University
Youngmi Kim Virginia Commonwealth University, USA
Yuan He University College London, UK
Yujin Lim University of Leeds, UK
Yuki Asahina University of Manchester, UK
Yung Soo Kim University of Kentucky, USA
Yura Song Université libre de Bruxelles, Belgium
Yuri Jang University of Southern California, USA