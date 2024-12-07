북미 대학원생 및 연구자 530여명 시국선언 "윤 대통령 계엄선포 규탄"

전세계에 흩어져 사는 재외동포들의 시국선언이 봇물처럼 쏟아져 나오고 있다.
미 동부시각 4일 오후 1시(한국 시각 5일 오전 3시)북미 대학원생 및 연구자를 대상으로 한 윤석열 대통령 계엄령 선포를 규탄하는 시국 선언문이 온라인에 배포됐다.
이는 미시간 대학교에 재학중인 한인 학생들이 주축이 되어 작성한 것으로, 이 대학 외에도 서던 캘리포니아대, 뉴욕대, 컬럼비아대, 토론토, UBC 등 북미 유수의 대학과 아이비리그에서 526명이 서명에 동참했다.
같은 날 버드대와 스탠퍼드대를 포함한 북미 13개대 한국학연구소장들 또한 윤석열 대통령을 규탄하는 성명서를 발표했다. 지난달 30일에는 미국에서 활동 중인 한국 교수 및 연구자들이 현 상황을 예견이라도 하듯 시국 선언문을 발표한 바 있다. 이는 해외 동포 학자들이 시국선언을 발표한 최초의 사례다.
북미 연구자들 사이의 전례없는 연대의 물결은 국내의 정치 상황을 손 놓고 바라볼 수 없다는 위급함을 그대로 드러낸다.
특히 이들 서명자들 중 일부는 미국 동부시각 6일 오후 8시 30분 (한국시각 7일 오전 10시 30분) 긴급 온라인 집담회를 열고 앞으로의 방향을 모색하는 시간을 갖기도 했다.
대통령의 계엄령 선포를 내란죄로 규정하고 관련자 처벌을 요구하는 분위기가 국내에서 확산되고 있는 가운데, 북미 대학원생 및 연구자 모임의 성명서는 관련자들의 엄중한 책임을 묻고자 하는 뜻을 담고 있다. 보다 구체적으로는, 윤석열 대통령과 박안수 육군참모총장의 사퇴, 그리고 국민의힘의 적극적 탄핵 동참이다.
다음은 성명서 전문이다.
시국 선언문 - 북미 대학원생/연구자
지난 12월 3일 밤 10시 23분 윤석열 대통령은 돌연 긴급 기자회견을 열고 비상 계엄령을 선포하였다. 이후 2시간 반 만에 국회에서 비상 계엄령 해제 요구 결의안이 통과되었고, 오전 4시 20분 대통령의 대국민담화를 통해 비상계엄의 해제가 공식화되었다. 비록 6시간 만에 비상 계엄은 해제되었지만 우리는 이를 결코 단순한 해프닝으로 볼 수 없다. 이는 헌법과 법률을 모두 위반한 엄연한 '내란죄'이며, 이에 5일 국회는 여섯 야당이 발의한 대통령 탄핵소추안을 본회의에 보고했다.
2022년 취임한 이래 윤석열은 자신의 아내가 연루된 도이치모터스 주가 조작 사건 등을 겨냥한 특검법을 비롯한 다수의 법안에 25회라는 전례가 없는 수의 거부권을 행사하며 개인의 영달을 위한 권력의 남용을 만천하에 드러냈다. 또한 10.29 참사와 채 상병 사망 사건, 의대 2000명 증원 사태 등을 통해 드러났듯이 국민들의 안전을 지키는 국가 수장으로서의 능력을 의심받으며 이미 많은 국민들로부터 끊임없이 사퇴를 요구받아 왔다. 퇴진의 목소리는 국경과 배경을 가리지 않았다. 매 주말마다 광화문에서 열리는 집회에 이어, 최근에는 윤대통령의 모교인 서울대학교에서 발표한 교수들의 시국 선언문을 비롯해 20여개 이상의 대학들과 3000여명 이상의 한국의 대학 교수, 그리고 미국 내 교수 및 연구자들의 시국 선언문 발표가 있었다. 국민의 이와 같은 엄중한 요구를 묵살한 채 오히려 계엄령을 선포하고 내란을 일으킨 윤석열은 대통령 직에서 하야하거나, 가장 빠른 시일 내에 탄핵되어야 한다. 이에 우리 북미 대학원생 및 연구자들은 아래와 같이 요구한다.
하나. 내란을 일으킨 윤석열 대통령, 박안수 육군참모총장은 사태에 대한 책임을 지고 김용현 국방부장관과 함께 즉각 사퇴하라.
하나. 대통령의 탄핵을 반대하는 당론을 내며 민심을 거스르고 민주주의 수호에 역행하는 결정을 내린 국민의 힘은 당론을 거두고 탄핵에 동참하라.
우리는 이 글을 읽는 북미의 대학원생 동료 연구자들에게 호소한다. 윤석열이 응분의 책임을 지는 것은 사태의 종결이 아닌 민주주의를 향한 첫 걸음이다. 민주주의는 완성되지 않았으며 우리 연구자들은 끊임없이 이를 수호하려는 노력에 동참해야 한다. 작금의 사태에 대해 스스로 질문하고 주위의 동료와 논쟁하자. 공론의 장을 만들어 변화를 위한 불길을 일으키는 데 동참하자!
2024년 12월 4일, 북미 대학원생 및 연구자 일동
[영문 버전]
Declaration of the State of Affairs in South Korea - Graduate Students and Researchers in North America
On the night of December 3, at 10:23 PM, President Yoon Suk Yeol abruptly convened an emergency press conference to declare martial law in South Korea. Just two and a half hours later, the Korean National Assembly passed a resolution to revoke the declaration of martial law, and by 4:20 AM, President Yoon officially announced its termination in a national address. Although the martial law declaration was rescinded after less than six hours, we cannot dismiss this as a mere incident. It was a clear violation of the Korean Constitution and the Martial Law Act which amounts to treason. On December 5, the National Assembly formally submitted an impeachment motion against President Yoon, initiated by six opposition parties.
Since his inauguration in 2022, President Yoon has wielded his veto power an unprecedented 25 times, including to block the passage of a special prosecutor bill aimed at investigating allegations of stock manipulation involving his wife in the Deutsch Motors scandal. This unrestrained abuse of power for personal gain has laid bare his disregard for democratic norms. Moreover, as demonstrated by the Itaewon tragedy, the death of Corporal Chae, and the hasty decision to drastically increase medical school admissions, Yoon's administration has failed to uphold public safety and competence as the nation's leadership. These failures have fueled relentless demands for his resignation around the world. The call for his impeachment transcends borders and backgrounds, and is echoed by the ongoing citizen protests at Gwanghwamun Square, recent declarations of dissent by Seoul National University professors, alongside statements from academics and researchers in the United States.
In choosing to ignore these grave demands, and by instead declaring martial law to militarily guard his own interests, President Yoon has committed an act of treason. President Yoon must immediately step down or else face swift impeachment. We, graduate students and researchers across North America, present the following demands:
President Yoon Suk Yeol, Minister of National Defense Kim Yong Hyeon, and Army Chief of Staff Park An Su must take full responsibility for committing treason and resign immediately.
The People Power Party, which has hitherto opposed the impeachment of the president and thereby defied public sentiment and contributed to the undermining of democratic principles, must withdraw its stance and join the impeachment efforts.
We appeal to our fellow graduate students and researchers in North America: the project of democracy is never complete, and we as scholars must continuously strive to protect it. Holding leadership to account is not the final step in this process, but rather the first. Let us critically examine the current crisis, engage in discussions with our peers, and create spaces for public discourse to ignite the flames of change.