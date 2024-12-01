미주 교수-연구자 시국선언 자유발언대 연다

미주 교수-연구자들이 지난 11월 20일 시국선언문을 발표한 후, 11월 30일(미동부 시간) 기자회견을 열었다. 이 열흘의 기간 동안 230여 명의 교수와 연구자들이 시국선언 서명에 참여했다. 미주 한인 교수, 연구자 뿐만 아니라 미국에서 한국 전근대, 근현대 분야의 양대 산맥으로 불리는 존 던컨 교수(UCLA)와 브루스 커밍스 명예교수 (The University of Chicago)도 서명에 참여했다. (관련 기사 : 재미 한국인 교수 및 연구자들, 시국 선언 "대통령 윤석열은 하야하라"
)
이철호 한겨레 통신원과 현송 JNC TV 대표 등이 참여한 기자회견에서 김근규(Delaware State University), 김준(Southern Illinois University), 김양수(Virginia Western Community College), 장혜정(Clemson University), 유영주(University of Michigan), 김수현(The University of Arizona), 강민 (North Carolina State University), 이윤석 (University of Florida), 신선우(Oakland University) 교수 등이 시국선언문을 낭독하고 기자들과 질의 응답시간을 가졌다.
이들은 한국 민주주의의 위기와 현재 상황에 깊은 우려를 표하며, 윤석열 대통령의 퇴진을 요구하는 시국선언문을 낭독했으며, "지난 수년간 한국은 문화적 성취를 통해 세계적 주목을 받아왔다. 하지만 윤석열 정부는 민주주의의 원칙과 헌법 정신을 훼손하며, 국민의 생명과 안전을 외면하고 있다. 이와 같은 작금의 상황을 깊이 우려하고 있다. 이에, 미주 교수 및 연구자들은 한국 민주주의의 회복과 조국 대한민국의 지속 가능한 미래를 위해 시국선언문을 준비하였다"고 밝혔다.
김수현 교수는 "11월 7일 윤석열 대통령의 국민담화를 보며 처참함을 느꼈다"며 "우리도 목소리를 내어 대한민국의 법치, 공정, 상식을 바로 세우는 데 도움이 되고자 네 차례 줌미팅을 통해 시국선언문을 작성했다"고 말했다.
한국 역사에 정통한 두 미국인 교수를 비롯 미국 전역의 대학과 연구소에서 230여명의 한인 교수-연구자들이 시국선언에 동참하게 된 이유는 무엇일까?
신선우 교수는 "교수-연구자들의 자유 발언대 시간을 12월 7일 오후 7시 (미동부 시간)에 가질 예정이며, 지금까지 20여 명이 신청했다"고 말했다. 다음 주말 열릴 자유발언대 및 줌간담회는 유튜브에서도 실시간으로 중계될 예정이다.
미주 교수-연구자 시국선언문 참여자 명단 (2024년 11월 30일 기준)
이들은 지속적으로 서명을 받고 있으며,
시국선언문(영문 포함) 서명 링크는 다음과 같다
https://forms.gle/H6Md1jDawM98hTrM8