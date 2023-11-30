|한국의 공론장은 다이내믹합니다. 매체도 많고, 의제도 다양하며 논의가 이뤄지는 속도도 빠릅니다. 하지만 많은 논의가 대안 모색 없이 종결됩니다. 소셜 코리아(https://socialkorea.org)는 이런 상황을 바꿔 '대안 담론'을 주류화하고자 합니다. 구체적으로는 ▲근거에 기반한 문제 지적과 분석 ▲문제를 다루는 현 정책에 대한 날카로운 비판을 거쳐 ▲실현 가능한 정의로운 대안을 제시하고자 합니다. 소셜 코리아는 재단법인 공공상생연대기금이 상생과 연대의 담론을 확산하고자 학계, 시민사회, 노동계를 비롯해 각계각층의 시민들과 함께 만들어가는 열린 플랫폼입니다. 기사에 대한 의견 또는 기고 제안은 social.corea@gmail.com으로 보내주시기 바랍니다.[기자말]
▲ 지난 27일 팔레스타인 가자지구 남부 칸유니스에서 소년들이 이스라엘의 공습으로 파손된 집에 앉아 있다. ⓒ UPI/연합뉴스
＊이 글은 레바논-팔레스타인 출신의 활동가이자 학자인 라니아 마즈훌라(Rania Majhulah, 가명) 박사가 영어로 작성했으며, 강원구 한국외국어대학교 중동연구소 학술연구교수가 감수와 번역을 맡았습니다. 필자의 신변 보호를 위해 가명을 사용합니다.
이 글을 쓰는 시점에도 가자지구의 사망자 수는 계속 증가하고 있다. <알자지라> 방송과 유니세프 등 국제기구, 인권단체 등의 발표를 종합하면 지난 10월 7일(이하 현지시간) 이래 이스라엘군은 1만2천 명 이상의 팔레스타인인을 죽였다. 이 가운데 절반 정도는 아동이다. UN 팔레스타인 난민구호 사업기구(UNRWA) 직원 103명과 더불어 보건 인력 198명, 그리고 언론인 51명도 살해당했다.
10월 7일부터 이스라엘 군은 가자지구와 레바논 남부의 민간인을 대상으로 한 군사 작전에서 이미 백린탄을 사용했다. 160만 명이 가자지구 내에서 국내 실향민(internally displaced)이 되었다. 서안지구에는 하마스가 없음에도 불구하고 약 200명이 살해되었다.
매일 아침 우리는 더 많은 살인과 병원 폭격, 민간 주거 구역 폭격, 그리고 난민수용소 폭격과 함께 깨어난다.
세계가 보고 있고, 국제 사회가 보고 있다. 가자 전쟁에 대한 주류 언론의 보도는 팔레스타인인들의 생명에 대한 편향성으로 인해 전 세계로부터 심한 비판을 받았다. 현실은 팔레스타인인들의 생명은 소중하지 않다는 것이고, 반아랍과 이슬람 혐오(Islamophobia)적 인종차별이 언론계와 우리 정치인들 사이에서 만연해 있다는 것이다.
이스라엘은 팔레스타인인을 비인간화함으로써 이 일을 쉽게 만들었다. 이스라엘 국방장관은 "우리는 인간 동물(human animals)과 싸우고 있으며, 그에 따라 행동하고 있다"고 언급했다. 그로부터 불과 며칠 후 이스라엘 군은 "이스라엘 편에 있든지 테러리즘 편에 있든지"라고 언급했는데, 이 말은 미국과 그 동맹이 지난 20년간 주도한 끔찍한 테러와의 전쟁의 9.11 비유를 재현한 것이다.
시작은 '10월 7일'이 아니다
주류 언론이 이 사건을 2023년 10월 7일부터 다루는 것은 이스라엘과 팔레스타인 주민들 사이의 갈등이 이날부터 시작된 것이라고 사람들이 믿길 원하기 때문이다. 즉 아무런 이유도 없이 10월 7일에 하마스가 1400명을 죽이고 200명을 납치했다는 것이다. 그들은 10월 7일에 발생한 사건이 다음과 같은 중요한 맥락 없이 일어난 것이라 사람들이 믿기를 원한다.
▲ 가자는 '점령당한 팔레스타인 영토(the Palestinian Occupied Territories)'의 일부이며, 이스라엘에 의해 점령되고 통제된다. (역자말 : 점령당한 팔레스타인 영토는 아랍측에서 팔레스타인을 부르는 명칭이다. 이스라엘은 1967년 제3차 중동전쟁으로 동예루살렘을 포함한 서안지구와 가자지구를 점령했고, 이스라엘 민정청을 통해 팔레스타인 행정 전반에 대한 통제권을 행사했다. 현재 민정청은 서안지구만 관할하고 있는 상태이나, 현실적으로 가자지구도 완전한 자치는 불가능하다는 점에서 '점령당한 팔레스타인 영토'라는 말이 오늘날에도 유효하게 사용된다.)
▲ 2007년 이래 가자는 이스라엘의 땅과 바다로부터 봉쇄된 '천장이 없는 감옥(open-air prison)'이다.
▲ 2007년부터 2023년까지 이스라엘은 4차례의 주요 군사작전을 가자에서 실행했다. 2008~2009년(약 1400명의 팔레스타인 주민 사살)과 2012년(팔레스타인 주민 273명 사살), 2014년(팔레스타인 주민 2251명 사살), 그리고 2021년(팔레스타인 주민 313명 사살)이 그것이다.
그 맥락이란 바로 팔레스타인인 10명 중 4명이 이스라엘 감옥에서 시간을 보낸다는 것이고, 1264명의 팔레스타인인이 현재 이스라엘 감옥에서 기한이 정해지지 않은 상태로 행정구금되어 있다는 것이다. 이 숫자들은 언론이 현재 분쟁을 맥락화하는 데에 관심을 두지 않는 것들이다. (역자말 : 행정구금은 재판 절차 없이 이스라엘 안보에 위협이 되는 인물을 임의의 기간 동안 구속할 수 있는 조치이다. 이스라엘 법률에 근거는 있으나 구금 기간을 무제한 연장할 수 있다는 점에서 제네바협약을 위반한 불법행위라는 비판을 지속적으로 받고 있다.)
그 맥락이란 바로 이스라엘 군사산업단지가 점령당한 팔레스타인 영토를 이스라엘이 전 세계에 수출하는 무기 및 감시 기술 시험장으로 활용해 오고 있다는 점이다.(안토니 뢰벤스타인 저 <팔레스타인 실험실>)
더욱이 언론과 국제 사회는 10월 7일부터 이스라엘이 하는 행위에 대해 자기방어(self-defence)라는 것을 우리가 믿기를 원한다. 하지만 하마스와 가자지구는 스스로 갖추어진 국가체가 아니기 때문에 국제법상 자기방어 개념은 이곳에 적용되지 않는다. 가자지구는 이스라엘 점령 하에 있기 때문에 점령국으로서 이스라엘은 점령된 사람들에 대항하는 자기방어권을 갖고 있지 않다. (역자말 : 이스라엘 민정청은 2005년 가자지구에서 철수했지만 팔레스타인 주민 대다수는 가자지구가 완전한 자치를 누리지 못하고 있으며, 이스라엘의 봉쇄로 행정 기능이 마비되었다고 느낀다.)
이스라엘에 대한 비판은 유대인 공격?
▲ 팔레스타인인들이 지난 27일 가자지구 살라 알 딘 도로를 따라 가자지구 북부에서 남부로 이동하고 있는 모습. ⓒ EPA/연합뉴스
이스라엘 국가는 만약 이스라엘 국가를 비난한다면, 모든 유대인을 공격하는 것이고, 그렇기 때문에 반유대주의(antisemite)라고 믿게끔 만들고 싶어 한다.(역자말 : 필자는 인간으로서의 유대인과 국가로서의 이스라엘을 구분하려는 의도로 이스라엘 국가(Israel State)라고 표현하고 있다.) 이 정치적 도구는 이스라엘과 그 동맹들이 공개 토론을 감시하고 시위를 진압하는 데 사용해 왔다.
분명히 반유대주의는 절대 용납할 수 없으며 다른 모든 형태의 인종차별과 마찬가지로 맞서 싸우고 비난해야 한다. 그러나 이스라엘 국가를 비난하는 것은 결코 반유대주의가 아니다. 어떤 민족국가(nation-state)도 자신의 행동에 대한 비판과 별개로 존재할 수 없으며, 이스라엘 국가가 모든 유대인을 대표하는 것이 아니라는 점을 언급하는 것이 매우 중요하다.
그것은 자신의 정부에 대한 이스라엘인들의 지지가 언제나 낮고, 유대인 활동가 단체들이 전 세계에서 시위를 벌이고 휴전을 요구하고 있기 때문이다.(관련 기사: 의외로 미국 유대인들이 팔레스타인 지지하는 이유, https://omn.kr/26e8v) 우리의 유대인 친구들과 동료들은 이스라엘 국가가 자신들의 이름으로 자행하는 대량학살(genocide)에 경악하고 있다. 모든 유대인이 이스라엘 국가와 점령 프로젝트를 지지한다고 가정하는 것은 그 자체로 인종차별적이다.
미국은 단독으로 연간 38억 달러를 이스라엘에 지원한다. 점령당한 팔레스타인 영토의 GDP가 이스라엘 전체 GDP의 3% 수준이라는 이유로 원조가 이스라엘에 제공된다. 이스라엘은 제2차 세계대전 이후 누적치 기준으로 미국의 대외원조 최수혜국이다. 미국은 1972년 이후 이스라엘을 비난하는 UN 안보리 결의에 대해 최소 53건에 거부권을 행사하여 이스라엘을 지원했다. 미국은 이스라엘의 강력한 군사적·정치적 동맹으로서 오늘날에도 분명하게 이스라엘 국가를 여전히 지지하고 있다.
생존자들은 어디로 갈 것인가?
▲ 지난 24일 호주 시드니에서 교사와 학생, 지지자들이 팔레스타인 지지 시위를 벌이고 있다. ⓒ EPA/연합뉴스
현재까지 팔레스타인인 1만 2천 명이 살해당했으며 누구도 이 대량학살을 막을 수 없다. 가자지구는 현재 마실 수 있는 물도 없고, 음식과 연료에 접근할 수 없다. 병원에 남은 게 무엇이 되었든 이러한 규모의 비극을 감당할 수 없다. 이것은 가자전쟁이 아니다. 이것은 인류애(humanity)에 대한 전쟁이다. 우리는, 그리고 세계는 매일 팔레스타인 어린이들을 실망시키고 있다.
민간인 살해가 아니더라도 대학, 학교, 병원, 주택이 파괴되고 수백만 명이 이주하는 가자지구의 현재 상황은 괴멸 그 이상이다. 지금 우리는 휴전을 촉구하지만 이 대량학살을 목격한 이후 이 세상에서 어떻게 지낼 것이며, 또 앞으로 팔레스타인 어린이 세대들에게 무엇을 전달할 것인가? 이 대량학살의 생존자들은 어디로 갈 것이며, 어디에서 살 것인가?
내가 이 글을 쓰는 이유는 이스라엘이 가자지구 남부에 있는 팔레스타인인들에게 이동할 것을 주문하는 전단지를 뿌리는 와중에 우리 가족이 가자지구 북부에서 남부 칸유니스로 이동했기 때문이다. 당신은 그들이 어디로 가기를 바라는가? 그리고 세상은 우리가 어디로 가기를 바라는가? (역자말 : 이스라엘은 당초 가자시티가 있는 가자지구 북부를 작전지역으로 한정한다는 입장이었으나, 실제로는 가자지구 전체를 작전지역으로 생각한다는 강력한 근거이다. 칸유니스를 포함한 가자지구 남부마저도 전장이 되면 가자 주민들이 대피할 곳은 없다.)
언젠가 휴전이 되면 우리에게 남은 것은 다친 사람들을 돕고 잔해 아래에서 시체들을 찾는 일이다. 지난 40일간 가자 주민들이 살면서 겪은 고통과 트라우마는 이루 헤아릴 수가 없다. 나는 가자지구의 아이들에게 인류애를 믿게 하려면 무엇이 필요할지 확신이 서지 않는다. 그들이 지금 겪고 있는 고통과 앞으로 올 세대들이 겪을 고통을 덜어주기 위해 무엇을 해야 하는지 확신이 서지 않는다.
팔레스타인 사람들은 자신들의 땅에, 우리 조상들의 흙에, 올리브 나무에, 귤나무에, 물에 뿌리를 내리고 있다. <뉴아랍> 란다 압델 파타(Randa Abdel Fattah) 기자는 칼럼에서 전 지구적인 대규모 시위에 대해 "서구의 위선에 맞서, 사람들은 가자지구 편에 서 있다"라고 표현했다.
전 세계의 원주민들(Indigenous people)이 팔레스타인 편에 서서 팔레스타인인들을 지지하고 있다. 우리의 투쟁은 자유를 위한 전 세계의 모든 투쟁과 연결되어 있다. 일명 호주라고 불리는 애보리진과 토레스 해협 제도에서부터, 미국이라고 불리는 거북섬과 서파푸아, 서사하라, 카슈미르, 그리고 오키나와에 이르기까지.
강에서부터 바다까지 팔레스타인은 자유로울 것이다!
아래의 팔레스타인 작가들을 읽고, 참여하고, 팔레스타인 현장 단체와 언론인들을 팔로우하세요.
Susan Abulhawa, Mahmoud Darwish, Ghassan Kanafani, Edward Said, Adania Shibli, Sahar Khalifeh, Mourid Barghouti, Mohammed El-Kurd
[영어원문]
At the time of writing this article the death toll in Gaza continues to rise. Since the 7th of October 2023, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army. Nearly half of those are children. 103 UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) staff have been killed, along with 198 health workers and 51 journalists. Since the 7th of October 2023 Israeli forces have already used white phosphorus in military operations on civilians in Gaza and in the south of Lebanon. Since 7th of October 2023, 1.6 million people have been internally displaced within Gaza. Nearly 200 people killed in the West Bank since the 7th of October 2023, even though there is no presence of Hamas in the West Bank.
Every morning we wake up to more killings, bombings of hospitals, bombings of residential areas and bombings of refugee camps.
The world is watching, the international community is watching. Mainstream media coverage about the war on Gaza has been heavily criticised around the world for its bias against Palestinian lives. The reality is that Palestinian lives are not valued, anti-Arab and Islamophobic racism is rife in media circles and among our politicians. The Israeli state have made this task easy by dehumanising Palestinians. Israeli Defence Minister stated, "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly." Only a few days after that the Israeli Defence Force have stated that "You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism" replicating the 9/11 trope of the horrific war on terror led by the United States and its allies in the last two decades.
7th of October, the beginning?
Mainstream media coverage of the events since 7th of October wants you to believe that the conflict between Israel and Palestinian people have started on the 7th of October 2023. That, unprovoked, on October 7th Hamas killed 1,400 people and took 200 hostages. They want you to believe that the events that took place on the 7th of October happened without the following crucial context:
That Gaza is part of the Palestinian Occupied Territories, occupied and controlled by the state of Israel,
Since 2007, Gaza has been an open-air prison, with Israeli land and sea blockade,
Since 2007, and before 2023, Israel have launched four major military operations on Gaza in 2008/9 (with about 1,400 Palestinians killed), in 2012 (273 Palestinian killed), in 2014 (2,251 Palestinian killed) and in 2021 (313 Palestinians killed),
The context that 4 in 10 Palestinians spend time in Israeli jails, and 1,264 Palestinian are currently administrative detainees, under indefinite detention in Israeli jails are numbers that the media is not interested in to contextualise the current conflict.
The context that Israel's military industrial complex has been using the occupied Palestinian territories as a testing ground for weaponry and surveillance technology that they export around the world.
Furthermore, the media and the international community want us to believe that what Israel is doing since the 7th of October 2023 is self-defence. However the concept of self-defence in international law does not apply here, as Hamas and Gaza are not a state entity of their own. Gaza is under Israeli occupation and therefore Israel as an occupying state does not have the right of self-defence against the people it is occupying.
Any criticism of the Israeli state is an attack on Jewish people
The Israeli state wants you to believe that if you criticise the state of Israel, you are criticising all Jewish people, and therefore you are antisemitic. This political tool has been used by the state of Israel and its allies to police public debate and to quell protests. To be clear, antisemitism should never be tolerated, like any other forms of racism should be fought and denounced. However, criticising the state of Israel is by no means antisemitic. No nation-state should ever be beyond criticism for its actions, and it is very important to note that the Israeli state does not represent all Jewish people. First because the Israeli's support for their government is at all times low, and second is because Jewish activist communities have been staging protests and calling for a ceasefire all over the world. Our Jewish friends and colleagues are horrified by the genocide that is being done in their name by the state of Israel. Assuming that all Jewish people support the Israeli state and its project of occupation is racist in itself.
The United States alone donates 3.8 billion US dollars in aid annually to Israel. The aid is provided to Israel as the Occupied Palestinian Territory's GDP is 3% or so that of Israelis GDP. Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of United States foreign assistance since World War II. The United States has supported Israel by vetoing at least 53 United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions critical of Israel since 1972. The United States today still stands unequivocally in support of the state of Israel as Israel's strongest military and political ally.
12,000 Palestinians killed so far and nobody can stop this genocide. Gaza currently has no drinkable water, no access to food and no access to fuel. Whatever is left of the hospitals cannot cope with the size of this tragedy.This is not a war on Gaza, this is a war on humanity. we, and the world are failing Palestinian children everyday.
Where to from now
Beyond the killing, the destruction of universities, schools, hospitals, homes and the displacement of millions of people in Gaza the current situation is beyond devastating. As we call for a cease fire now, how will we be in this world after witnessing this genocide, what will we tell Palestinian children for generations to come? Where are the survivors of this genocide going, where will they live? As I write this, our family in Gaza have been displaced from the North of Gaza to Khan Younis in the south, while Israel for the last few days have been dropping leaflets asking Palestinians in the south of Gaza to move. Where do you want them to go? Where does the world want us to go?
As the fire ceases as it must one day, what is left for us to do is to help the wounded, and find the bodies under the rubbles. The pain and trauma that Gazans have lived through the last 40 days is unfathomable. I am not sure what we will need to convince the children of Gaza of humanity... what to do to help alleviate the pain they are now living and that they will be living for generations to come.
Palestinian people are rooted to their land, to the soil to the olive trees to the citrus trees, to the waters of our ancestors. As my friend and colleague Randa Abdel Fattah described the massive protests around the globe in her article, "in the face of western hypocrisy, the people stand with Gaza."
Indigenous people around the world are standing by Palestine and supporting Palestinians. Our struggle is connected to every struggle for freedom around the world, from Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander lands in so called Australia, to Turtle Island in so called United States, West Papua, Western Sahara to Kashmir and Okinawa.
From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!
Please Read and Engage with Palestinian Writers, and follow Palestinian organizations and journalists on the ground:
글 : 라니아 마즈훌라
레바논-팔레스타인 출신의 활동가이자 학자입니다. 관심 분야는 종교, 인종, 문화, 시위, 사회운동 및 난민입니다.
감수 및 번역 : 강원구
한국외국어대학교 중동연구소 학술연구교수로 재직하고 있습니다. 중동 정치와 문화, 아랍어 등을 가르치면서 학생들이 중동에 대한 오해를 풀고 이해의 폭을 넓히는 데 초점을 맞추고 있습니다.)