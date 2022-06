"얼마면 됩니까" 스포츠브랜드 푸마에 대해 몰랐던 사실

덧붙이는 글 | 참고자료



[1] 위키백과. (2022.03.19). 푸마. 위키백과. https://ko.wikipedia.org/wiki/%ED%91%B8%EB%A7%88.



[2] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. Foreword by Jochen Zeitz.



[3] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. 2.



[4] debategraph. (n.d.). BSO/Origin. debategraph. https://debategraph.org/Details.aspx?nid=333077.



[5] Arena, M et al. (2015). Linking environmental accounting to reward systems: the case of the Environmental Profit and Loss Account. Journal of Cleaner Production, 108, 627.



[6] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. 7.



[7] TEEB. (n.d.). Timeline. TEEB. http://teebweb.org/about/timeline/.



[8] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. 4.



[9] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. Foreword by Jochen Zeitz.



[10] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. 10.



[11] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. 4-5.



[12] [12] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. 10.



[13] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. Foreword by Jochen Zeitz.



[14] PUMA. (2021). PUMA’S 10FOR25 SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY. PUMA. https://annual-report.puma.com/2020/en/sustainability/puma-s-10for25-sustainability-strategy.html.



[15] 조남진. (2018). 사회적 가치 실현을 통한 新성장동력 b. 사회적 가치를 통한 건강한 기업의 성공조건. 제5회 딜로이트-CEO스코어 정책포럼. 12.



[16] Niels Karim Høst-Madsen et al. (2014). Novo Nordisk’s environmental profit and loss account. The Danish Environmental Protection Agency. 3.



[17] Niels Karim Høst-Madsen et al. (2014). Novo Nordisk’s environmental profit and loss account. The Danish Environmental Protection Agency. 10.



[18] Niels Karim Høst-Madsen et al. (2014). Novo Nordisk’s environmental profit and loss account. The Danish Environmental Protection Agency. 7-8.



[19] Novo nordisk. (n.d.) Zero environmental impact. Novo nordisk. https://www.novonordisk.com/sustainable-business/zero-environmental-impact.html.



[20] 위키백과. (2022.02.28). 케링. 위키백과. https://ko.wikipedia.org/wiki/%EC%BC%80%EB%A7%81.



[21] Kering. (2022). ENVIRONMENTAL PROFIT & LOSS (EP&L) 2021 Group Results. 2, 5.



[22] Vistage. (2018). Environmental Profit and Loss (EP&L): What you need to know. Vistage. https://blog.vistage.co.uk/environmental-profit-and-loss-what-you-need-to-know.



[23] Kering. (2022). ENVIRONMENTAL PROFIT & LOSS (EP&L) 2021 Group Results. 2.



[24] Kering. (2022). ENVIRONMENTAL PROFIT & LOSS (EP&L) 2021 Group Results. 2-3.



[25] Kering. (2022). ENVIRONMENTAL PROFIT & LOSS (EP&L) 2021 Group Results. 6.



[26] Kering. (2022). ENVIRONMENTAL PROFIT & LOSS (EP&L) 2021 Group Results. 11-12.



[27] Niels Karim Høst-Madsen et al. (2014). Novo Nordisk’s environmental profit and loss account. The Danish Environmental Protection Agency. 10.



[28] PUMA. (2022). Sustainability Report 2021. PUMA Annual Report 2021. 119.



[29] PUMA. (2021). PUMA’S 10FOR25 SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY. PUMA. https://annual-report.puma.com/2020/en/sustainability/puma-s-10for25-sustainability-strategy.html.



[30] Kering. (2022). ENVIRONMENTAL PROFIT & LOSS (EP&L) 2021 Group Results. 2.



[31] Vistage. (2018). Environmental Profit and Loss (EP&L): What you need to know. Vistage. https://blog.vistage.co.uk/environmental-profit-and-loss-what-you-need-to-know.



[32] Kering. (n.d.). What is an EP&L ?. Kering. https://www.kering.com/en/sustainability/measuring-our-impact/our-ep-l/what-is-an-ep-l/.



[33] Vistage. (2018). Environmental Profit and Loss (EP&L): What you need to know. Vistage. https://blog.vistage.co.uk/environmental-profit-and-loss-what-you-need-to-know.



[34] PUMA. (2011). PUMA’s Environmental Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 31 December 2010. PUMA. Foreword by Jochen Zeitz.