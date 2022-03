'웃는 돌고래' 멸종, 인간이 돌고래에게 해온 일들

덧붙이는 글 | 참고



미국 국립해양대기청 ‘해양 포유류 보호법 정책, 지침 및 규정’

https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/national/marine-mammal-protection/marine-mammal-protection-act-policies-guidance-and-regulations

The Tuna-Dolphin Controversy in the Eastern Pacific Ocean: Biological, Economic, and Political Impacts

https://www.pacifictunaalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/tuna-dolphin-controversy.pdf

The Origin Of The “Dolphin-Safe” Tuna Label

https://www.forbes.com/sites/allenelizabeth/2021/04/28/the-origin-of-the-dolphin-safe-tuna-label/?sh=3ee98fc53c11 The Tuna-Dolphin Controversy in the Eastern Pacific Ocean: Biological, Economic, and Political Impacts

https://www.pacifictunaalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/tuna-dolphin-controversy.pdf

Mexico etc versus US: ‘tuna-dolphin’

https://www.wto.org/english/tratop_e/envir_e/edis04_e.htm



“3 TUNA FIRMS MOVE TO SAVE DOLPHINS”, 워싱턴포스트, 1990년 4월13일

The Origin Of The “Dolphin-Safe” Tuna Label

https://www.forbes.com/sites/allenelizabeth/2021/04/28/the-origin-of-the-dolphin-safe-tuna-label/?sh=3ee98fc53c11

United States - Measures Concerning the Importation, Marketing and Sale of Tuna and Tuna Products from Mexico - Recourse to article 21.5 of the DSU by Mexico - Report of the Panel (2015.4.14)

https://docs.wto.org/dol2fe/Pages/SS/directdoc.aspx?filename=q:/WT/DS/381RW.pdf&Open=True

United States — Measures Concerning the Importation, Marketing and Sale of Tuna and Tuna Products

https://www.wto.org/english/tratop_e/dispu_e/cases_e/ds381_e.htm

박지은, 이양기, 김영림.(2021).TBT협정하의 탄소라벨링에 관한 충돌가능성 검토 -WTO 분쟁사례를 중심으로-.통상정보연구,23(2),159-178.